A&M Consolidated girls basketball team leans on defense to beat Pflugerville Weiss in area

“Sometimes you can key on their main player and then all of the sudden you look up and three of them got double figures, how’d that happen?” Hines said. “I think we didn’t allow that because they have scorers. … That says a lot about the team.”

Weiss’ man defense lived up to its billing early as Consol struggled to find a groove on offense. But the Lady Tigers didn’t let up on defense and went up 26-13 at halftime.

“When we can’t score on offense, we know that we have to get it done on defense and I think that’s what we did tonight,” Sisco said. We came out here and when one side’s not working, you’ve got to make sure you’re working hard on the other side. We were doing our thing and just let the game come to us and then whenever we started hitting shots on offense, everything got easy.”

The Lady Tigers are in the third round for the first time since making the regional finals in 2015. Hines said she saw the Lady Hawks (24-2) play on Saturday, but is confident in her team’s toughness.