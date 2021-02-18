A&M Consolidated girls basketball team excited to get back in gym after bi-district victory

Weiss, which finished fourth in 18-5A, used its defense to speed up the pace of the game. The tactic didn’t lead to a lot of turnovers but plenty of missed shots.

“In order for us to win, we had to make them play faster than they were comfortable playing,” Weiss coach Kiara Marshall told the Austin American-Statesman. “[What] we had to do was get them out of the flow of running their offense and try to speed them up. We were able to do that, and it worked for us.”

A key for the Lady Tigers against the guard-oriented Wolves could be 5-foot-11 post Cierra Gilbert, who despite foul trouble scored 11 points against New Caney and controlled the paint when she was in the game.

“She’s going to have to bring her big game as well,” Hines said, adding that point guard Sara Hathorn also will have to handle Weiss’ pressure. “It’s going to be everybody and everybody’s effort. For us, there’s no one person who’s going to win that game for us or any game we’ve played this year.”

•

NOTES — The Consol-Weiss winner will advance to play the Rudder-Pflugerville Hendrickson winner. ... Consol will have its first practice since the bi-district victory on Friday then have a shootaround Saturday morning. Hines said it’s not an ideal situation to prepare for such a big game, but every team is dealing with the winter storm. ... Weiss opened in 2017 as the Pflugerville school district’s fourth high school, joining Pflugerville, Connally and Hendrickson. All four schools made the girls basketball playoffs this year.