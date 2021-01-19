A&M Consolidated girls basketball team earns key win over Magnolia

Dominant defense and a strong second quarter helped the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team earn a pivotal District 19-5A win over Magnolia 58-44 on Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.
“It was a great complete team effort, and that’s what we were discussing, because we knew [Magnolia] was going to come in here and give us all they had,” Consol coach Wendy Hines said.
Magnolia led 13-11 with 47 seconds left in a back-and-forth first quarter, but the Lady Tigers soon took over.
Consol went on a 22-0 run over the next six minutes to build a 33-13 lead with 2:13 left to play in the first half. The Lady Tigers dominated in transition and with well-executed fast-break plays led by junior guard Sara Hathorn, who scored 14 points.
Despite being held scoreless for the final 2:13 of the second quarter, Consol led 33-18 at halftime.
“We always tell them, ‘If you’re going to do the work, get paid,’” Hines said. “I think we got some transition buckets that helped us, and it gave us some momentum going into halftime that definitely helped because I told them, ‘Don’t take a breath because they’re coming. They’re not stopping and they never do.’”
Sure enough, the Lady Bulldogs kept coming.
Rejuvenated in the third quarter, Magnolia finished it on an 11-2 run to pull within 47-38 going into the final period. That was as close as Magnolia got, however, as the Lady Tigers held the Lady Bulldogs to just six points on 1-of-10 shooting and forced five turnovers in the final eight minutes.
It was a block party for the Lady Tigers in the frontcourt. Consol made it difficult for Magnolia to get to the basket on offense as the Lady Tigers blocked 11 shots, including nine in the first half led by senior post Cierra Gilbert.
“[Gilbert] with the blocks, it was tough to go in that lane, especially in the first half,” Hines said.
Junior guard Claire Sisco also made things difficult for Magnolia’s standout shooter Gabrielle Huetter. Sisco marked Huetter almost the entire game, and although Huetter led the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points, Hines said she felt Sisco’s defensive effort was a key part of Consol’s victory.
“[Huetter’s] a great shooter and so [Sisco] had to have that responsibility for the whole game pretty much,” Hines said. “We gave her a breather here and there and then we put her right back. That helped a lot.”
Tuesday’s win pushed Consol ahead of Magnolia in the 19-5A standings after the teams began the night in a three-way tie for third place with Waller.
“You don’t want to put any extra pressure on the kids,” Hines said, “but it was a big game, because we’re tied right now and you just never know any night what’s going to happen.”
Consol looks to gain a better hold on one of 19-5A’s four playoff spots when it travels to face Brenham at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Lady Tigers fell to the Cubettes 41-40 in their first meeting this season. It was Brenham’s lone district win this year.
“The last few games we’ve really been clicking and playing well now that we’ve got everybody back,” Hines said. “It’s finally a team, so we know who we can depend on.”
A&M Consolidated 58, Magnolia 44
MAGNOLIA (9-14, 5-6) — Huetter 16, McCuster 15, Holland 5, Boone 4, Rowan 2, Botkin 2.
CONSOL (9-7, 6-5) — Gilbert 15, Hathorn 14, Sisco 10, Merrell 10, Gooden 5, Roberson 3, Mosier 2.
Magnolia 13 5 20 6 — 44 A&M Consolidated 16 17 14 11 — 58
JV: Consol won 53-20 (CONSOL — Kourtney Hopcus 15, Jayden Kearney 10, Kamayia Ford 10)
Freshman: Consol won 37-22 (CONSOL — Rebekah Gibson 13, Michaela Clark 10)