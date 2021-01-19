A&M Consolidated girls basketball team earns key win over Magnolia

Dominant defense and a strong second quarter helped the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team earn a pivotal District 19-5A win over Magnolia 58-44 on Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

“It was a great complete team effort, and that’s what we were discussing, because we knew [Magnolia] was going to come in here and give us all they had,” Consol coach Wendy Hines said.

Magnolia led 13-11 with 47 seconds left in a back-and-forth first quarter, but the Lady Tigers soon took over.

Consol went on a 22-0 run over the next six minutes to build a 33-13 lead with 2:13 left to play in the first half. The Lady Tigers dominated in transition and with well-executed fast-break plays led by junior guard Sara Hathorn, who scored 14 points.

Despite being held scoreless for the final 2:13 of the second quarter, Consol led 33-18 at halftime.

“We always tell them, ‘If you’re going to do the work, get paid,’” Hines said. “I think we got some transition buckets that helped us, and it gave us some momentum going into halftime that definitely helped because I told them, ‘Don’t take a breath because they’re coming. They’re not stopping and they never do.’”

Sure enough, the Lady Bulldogs kept coming.