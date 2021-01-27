A&M Consolidated girls basketball team defeats Magnolia West

Sarah Hathorn scored 14 points, while Cierra Gilbert had 11 and Kira Merrell 10 to lead the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team past Magnolia West 49-27 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play at Tiger Gym.
Consol (10-6, 8-5) will wrap up the regular season at Katy Paetow at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
A&M Consolidated 49 Magnolia West 27
CONSOL — Sarah Hathorn 14, Cierra Gilbert 11, Kira Merrell 10, Kateria Gooden 8, Brook Roberson 4, Claire McAdams 2.
JV: Consol won 33-27 (CONSOL — KaMayia Ford 12)
Freshman: Consol won 34-18 (CONSOL — Hailey Foster 10, Paris Pavlas 10)