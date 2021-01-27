 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M Consolidated girls basketball team defeats Magnolia West
0 comments

A&M Consolidated girls basketball team defeats Magnolia West

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sarah Hathorn scored 14 points, while Cierra Gilbert had 11 and Kira Merrell 10 to lead the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team past Magnolia West 49-27 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play at Tiger Gym.

Consol (10-6, 8-5) will wrap up the regular season at Katy Paetow at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

A&M Consolidated 49 Magnolia West 27

CONSOL — Sarah Hathorn 14, Cierra Gilbert 11, Kira Merrell 10, Kateria Gooden 8, Brook Roberson 4, Claire McAdams 2.

JV: Consol won 33-27 (CONSOL — KaMayia Ford 12)

Freshman: Consol won 34-18 (CONSOL — Hailey Foster 10, Paris Pavlas 10)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert