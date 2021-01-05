A&M Consolidated girls basketball team cruises past Katy Paetow

Three games in four nights can wear out a basketball team, or it can help it find a rhythm.
The A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers looked anything but tired Tuesday, hitting shots including five 3-pointers en route to a 64-26 victory over Katy Paetow in District 19-5A play at Tiger Gym.
“I’m very happy with the way they played,” Consol coach Wendy Hines said. “It was definitely a team effort, and when they play like this, we can look pretty good. My challenge to them is energy. Energy equates to success. Lack of energy equals failure.”
Consol (6-4, 4-3) showed plenty of energy early, scoring 16 of the game’s first 18 points. Sara Hathorn set the tone with a 3-pointer. The junior then hit two free throws and converted a steal off the Consol press for another basket as she scored seven of the team’s first nine points.
Hathorn then assisted on freshman Kira Merrell’s first of four 3-pointers, and Desheria Miles chipped in with her second basket. Merrell capped the 16-2 run with a jumper in the lane before the Lady Panthers’ leading scorer, Miya Donato, came off the bench to hit a baseline jump shot. Donato finished with eight points.
Consol led 21-6 after the first quarter. Paetow (4-7, 1-6) scored the opening basket of the second quarter but only once in the game scored two straight baskets and that didn’t come until the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The Lady Tigers went 2-1 over the last four days, losing to Brenham on Saturday than beating Magnolia 52-50 on Monday.
“Saturday, Monday and tonight, so they are pretty tired,” Hines said. “I’m happy with the team, the way they have responded since Saturday.”
Depth played a role for Consol, which started three sophomores and a freshman. The Lady Tigers were without senior Claire Sisco and Kira May, both with injuries. Hines said she will be happy to have Sisco back from a broken hand when Consol hosts Waller on Friday.
Merrell led Consol with 18 points, and Hathorn had 11. Senior Brook Roberson had 10 points and Cierra Gilbert had nine points and led the team in rebounds. Merrell and Hathorn led the team in assists.
“This year we have a deeper bench we can go to than in the past with the addition of the freshmen and sophomores,” Hines said. “We have some parts and now we just have to get them all together. Without preseason games and tournament games, not just us, it’s been difficult. They are athletic. When they bring it with their effort they are pretty dang good.”
Consol had seven players make at least two baskets, with Miles adding six points and Katena Godden and Mia Teran each having four.
A&M Consolidated 64
Katy Paetow 26
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)
KATY PAETOW (4-7, 1-6) — Miya Donato 4 0-0 0 8; TiAnna Murray 0 0-0 1 0; Julissa Cruz 0 2-4 0 2; Kiyah Tarver 0 0-0 0 0; Daisy Lira 0 0-0 3 0; Alana Patterson 2 0-0 1 5; Tiara Hite 0 2-4 3 2; Paris Todaro 1 0-0 1 2; Nony Out 2 1-4 1 5; Jalessa Kuo 0 0-0 3 0. Totals 10 5-12 12 26.
A&M CONSOLIDATED (6-4, 4-3) — Sara Hathorn 4 2-2 0 11; Katena Gooden 2 0-0 2 4; Claire McAdams 0 0-0 0 0; Brook Roberson 3 4-8 2 10; Cierra Gilbert 4 1-4 2 9; Mia Teran 2 0-0 2 4; Desheria Miles 3 0-0 1 6; Kira Merrell 7 0-4 1 18; Gami Mosier 1 0-0 1 2. Totals 26 7-18 11 64.
Katy Paetow 6 8 4 8 — 26
A&M Consolidated 21 15 12 16 — 64