A&M Consolidated girls basketball team cruises past Katy Paetow

The Lady Tigers went 2-1 over the last four days, losing to Brenham on Saturday than beating Magnolia 52-50 on Monday.

“Saturday, Monday and tonight, so they are pretty tired,” Hines said. “I’m happy with the team, the way they have responded since Saturday.”

Depth played a role for Consol, which started three sophomores and a freshman. The Lady Tigers were without senior Claire Sisco and Kira May, both with injuries. Hines said she will be happy to have Sisco back from a broken hand when Consol hosts Waller on Friday.

Merrell led Consol with 18 points, and Hathorn had 11. Senior Brook Roberson had 10 points and Cierra Gilbert had nine points and led the team in rebounds. Merrell and Hathorn led the team in assists.

“This year we have a deeper bench we can go to than in the past with the addition of the freshmen and sophomores,” Hines said. “We have some parts and now we just have to get them all together. Without preseason games and tournament games, not just us, it’s been difficult. They are athletic. When they bring it with their effort they are pretty dang good.”

Consol had seven players make at least two baskets, with Miles adding six points and Katena Godden and Mia Teran each having four.