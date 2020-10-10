A&M Consolidated gets past San Angelo Central as Lee Fedora earns 200th career victory

The roster was not updated prior to the game, hoping that public addresses announcer Rick Hill would announce Jude Lake’s name on Sutton Lake’s first play. The plan worked as Jude Lake’s name was announced after his brother’s 1-yard run on the first play from scrimmage.

“It was just really awesome,” Jude Lake said. “I was so proud of him. For a brother and a twin and a best friend, I felt really loved, and it was just a really awesome thing for him to do that for me and support me in that way, since I’m out for our season.”

Mistakes allowed Central to begin the scoring when Monte Dobbins recovered a fumble for the Bobcats and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown.

Later in the quarter, Lake made his first strike by taking an option pitch 3 yards for a TD. Quarterback Kyle Willis opened the second quarter with a 7-yard touchdown run, giving the Tigers their first lead. Central blocked the extra-point kick.

Willis then hit wide receiver Jaylon Walter for a 40-yard touchdown pass with four minutes left in first half. The Tigers, however, couldn’t convert the two-point try.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}