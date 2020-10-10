A&M Consolidated gets past San Angelo Central as Lee Fedora earns 200th career victory

Everything was in order for A&M Consolidated head football coach Lee Fedora’s 200th career win. Before Friday’s game, posters had been printed and signed and interviews had taken place. All that was left was to win the game.
Fedora earned the milestone victory at Tigerland Stadium, but San Angelo Central made the 40-35 win anything but simple.
“Well, I was proud to get the win,” Fedora said. “It wasn’t the way we were expecting to get this win, but I was proud of how our kids kept fighting and battling through all the mistakes we made.”
The Tigers (3-0) weathered three turnovers and a Bobcat offense that collected 399 total yards, including 327 passing yards by San Angelo Central quarterback Malachi Brown. A motivated effort by Tiger running back Sutton Lake — 184 yards and three touchdowns — elevated the Tigers in a roller-coaster performance.
Lake donned the No. 6 for Friday’s game, shifting from his usual No. 9 in honor of his twin brother, Jude, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in last Friday’s game. Jude Lake has had a high school career filled with knee injuries, his brother said.
“Finally, he had a year to be able to show what he had,” Sutton Lake said. “It was cut short in the second game on the first play. It was totally heartbreaking. He’s so close to me. It just hurts to see him like that. I wanted to be able to hear his name doing things.”
The roster was not updated prior to the game, hoping that public addresses announcer Rick Hill would announce Jude Lake’s name on Sutton Lake’s first play. The plan worked as Jude Lake’s name was announced after his brother’s 1-yard run on the first play from scrimmage.
“It was just really awesome,” Jude Lake said. “I was so proud of him. For a brother and a twin and a best friend, I felt really loved, and it was just a really awesome thing for him to do that for me and support me in that way, since I’m out for our season.”
Mistakes allowed Central to begin the scoring when Monte Dobbins recovered a fumble for the Bobcats and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown.
Later in the quarter, Lake made his first strike by taking an option pitch 3 yards for a TD. Quarterback Kyle Willis opened the second quarter with a 7-yard touchdown run, giving the Tigers their first lead. Central blocked the extra-point kick.
Willis then hit wide receiver Jaylon Walter for a 40-yard touchdown pass with four minutes left in first half. The Tigers, however, couldn’t convert the two-point try.
With just over two minutes to play in the half, the Tigers attempted to convert a fourth-and-1 at their own 41-yard line but were stopped short. Central capitalized on the turnover on downs, scoring three plays later on a 24-yard pass from Brown to Tyler Hill in the back corner of the end zone. The Tigers made a late drive and ended the half with a field goal blocked by the Bobcats and a 21-19 deficit.
“It’s like I tell them, first half, we didn’t do what we need to do,” Fedora said. “We’ll see what kind of team we are in the second half, and I thought our guys came out and did a great job.”
Consol began the second half poorly thanks to an interception returned for a touchdown by Central’s Ceasar Saldana.
Lake then helped take control of the offensive reins, scoring the Tigers’ next two touchdowns on runs of 54 and 28 yards. On the 28-yarder, Lake bounced off tacklers at the line of scrimmage, cutting to the outside with an aim at the right pylon. He cut back at the 5 and broke two tackles before crossing the goal line. He followed it up with a two-point conversion run for a 34-28 lead.
Brown put Central back in front 35-34 with a 23-yard TD pass to Ethan Aguilar late in the third quarter. Brown completed 22 of 40 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 113 yards and two TDs on 21 carries.
“We worked on it all week long — that quarterback draw is what scared us, because [Brown] is an athlete and can run the football,” Fedora said. “You can see what kind of athlete he is, because he runs the ball well.”
Willis threw the game-winning strike in the fourth quarter, finding Walter on a 77-yard TD pass. Walter pulled in the catch at midfield and burned past the defenders to put the Tigers ahead 40-35. Consol’s conversion pass fell incomplete.
The Tigers held on from there, but the final minutes had their share of chaos.
Facing a fourth-and-two on its own 32, Consol attempted a hard-count to pick up the first down. Willis’ cadence momentarily drew a Bobcat lineman offside, but the center failed to snap the ball while he was in the neutral zone. The option play that followed resulted in a 3-yard loss and a turnover on downs.
Central attempted two shots at the end zone on ensuing final drive, which Consol defensive back Malik Haywood ended with an interception to secure the victory.
“Our defense had 10 three-and-outs last week,” Sutton Lake said. “We’ve had a lot of offensive publicity and all, but our defense has been doing an insane job.”
Included in that was defensive lineman Eric Goodman, who recorded five key tackles and a sack.
“He’s an outstanding athlete, and he’s going to be one that goes on to the college game, because he makes a lot of plays and is long and lanky and physical,” Fedora said.
After two kneel downs by Willis, players and Fedora’s family took the field, banners in hand, to celebrate the milestone win for the Consol alumnus. Fedora improved to 200-61-1 overall and 33-6 at his alma mater, but he didn’t think about the numbers he’s compiled after the game.
“I’ll be honest with you: I thought about my wife and my daughters, because they’ve been outstanding,” Fedora said. “I wouldn’t be where I am in my coaching profession without a family like this. I’m proud of all my coaches and all my players that have been with me. I wouldn’t be here without all those people.”
