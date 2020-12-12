A&M Consolidated gambles in overtime but loses to Longview Pine Tree 34-28

But on Friday, the fourth quarter turned into a stalemate of defensive stops and drive-stalling penalties with the score knotted at 28. Pine Tree turned the ball over on downs twice in the quarter, and Consol forced the Pirates to punt late in the frame.

The second turnover on downs gave the Tigers (8-3) the ball on the Pine Tree 36, but three penalties, including two 15-yard fouls, pushed the Tigers into a fourth-and-28 and resulted in a punt.

On the first play of Consol’s next drive, Lake slashed his way into the end zone on a 36-yard run but had the points taken off the scoreboard by a holding call.

“That one hold where we scored right there before the end of the game ended up biting us,” Fedora said. “It’s one of those things that happened, and we have to keep our heads up. I know it’s tough on these guys not getting to the second round, but I’m proud of the way they performed. We knew this was going to be a tough battle.”

Both offenses wasted no time getting going.

On the first drive of the game, Pine Tree running back Tyler Sheffield scored on a 10-yard run up the middle. Consol countered on the ensuing drive when wide receiver Wyatt McDougal caught a pass in the flat and scampered up field 20 yards to tie the game at 7.