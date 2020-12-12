A&M Consolidated gambles in overtime but loses to Longview Pine Tree 34-28

LONGVIEW — A&M Consolidated head football coach Lee Fedora bet on his running game to carry the Tigers through Friday’s Class 5A Division II bi-district matchup with Longview Pine Tree.
When all the chips were on the table, his Tigers fell inches short on fourth down and came up short in a 34-28 overtime loss at Pirate Stadium.
Faced with fourth-and-2 on the Pirate 17-yard line in the first overtime possession, Consol handed the ball to senior running back Sutton Lake, who powered through the middle of the field. After the officials held a lengthy debate, the measurement proved the effort fell just inches short of the first down.
Fedora said he knew that the Pirate offense, which gained 488 total yards, would be difficult to hold to just a field goal in its overtime possession.
“They were moving the ball on us a lot,” Fedora said. “We knew we couldn’t just kick a field goal to seal it like that. We went ahead and had that run that was just an inch short, because we were pounding the ball up on them pretty good and that’s what the game plan was.”
On the next possession, Pine Tree (9-1-1) put away the game on quarterback DJ Freeman’s 4-yard touchdown run up the middle on third down.
Pine Tree returned the favor to Consol a year after the Tigers knocked the Pirates out of the playoffs with a 42-14 bi-district win at Tiger Stadium. Consol scored 28 points in the final 15 minutes of that game.
But on Friday, the fourth quarter turned into a stalemate of defensive stops and drive-stalling penalties with the score knotted at 28. Pine Tree turned the ball over on downs twice in the quarter, and Consol forced the Pirates to punt late in the frame.
The second turnover on downs gave the Tigers (8-3) the ball on the Pine Tree 36, but three penalties, including two 15-yard fouls, pushed the Tigers into a fourth-and-28 and resulted in a punt.
On the first play of Consol’s next drive, Lake slashed his way into the end zone on a 36-yard run but had the points taken off the scoreboard by a holding call.
“That one hold where we scored right there before the end of the game ended up biting us,” Fedora said. “It’s one of those things that happened, and we have to keep our heads up. I know it’s tough on these guys not getting to the second round, but I’m proud of the way they performed. We knew this was going to be a tough battle.”
Both offenses wasted no time getting going.
On the first drive of the game, Pine Tree running back Tyler Sheffield scored on a 10-yard run up the middle. Consol countered on the ensuing drive when wide receiver Wyatt McDougal caught a pass in the flat and scampered up field 20 yards to tie the game at 7.
Sheffield added his second touchdown on the next drive on almost exactly the same play up the middle, this time scoring from 5 yards. The initial fireworks drew to a close when Consol junior Brodie Daniel took a snap in the Wildcat formation and ran around the right side of the line for a 4-yard touchdown run.
Pine Tree led 21-14 at halftime thanks to a 12-yard quarterback keeper by Freeman with 17 seconds left in the second quarter.
Freeman finished the game with a team-high 127 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. He also threw for 244 yards on 11-for-17 passing with a TD. Sheffield ran for 103 yards and two TDs on 24 carries.
Of Consol’s 70 passing yards, 38 came on one screen pass early in the third quarter that tied the score. With pressure descending on Tiger quarterback Kyle Willis, the senior floated a pass over the defense to a wide-open Lake, who weaved his way into the end zone.
The Tigers then took their first lead of the game on a 69-yard touchdown run by Lake through a chasm of a hole and down the left side of the field.
Lake finished his senior season with a game-high 195 yards on 22 carries.
Thanks to the speed of Pine Tree wide receivers Keelan Turner and Nikema Williams, the passing game opened up for the Pirates in the second half. Ultimately, a streak route by Turner tied the game late in the third quarter on his 30-yard catch of a Freeman throw. Turner caught five passes for 144 yards.
After falling just short on their overtime possession, Consol made two stops inside the 5 before Freeman burst through the line for the game-winning score. Senior Eric Goodman spent the entirety of the fourth quarter and overtime providing emotional energy on the field to back up his team-high 10 tackles between the whistles.
It was one of many efforts by Consol’s senior class that will be hallmarks of the 2020 season, Fedora said.
“I’m proud of them,” he said. “They’re tough guys and they fight and battle with each other. I know it affects them and that it hurts them a lot that they lost this game, but they’ll keep their heads up because they will be successful in life.”
