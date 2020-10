A&M Consolidated’s freshman Maroon squad took a 24-18 win over Willis on Thursday with scores on both sides of the ball.

Tanner McCulloch connected with Duncan Poling first for a 32-yard touchdown pass before Tyler Poling took it 24-yards for a TD run. The Tigers’ Niles Evans intercepted a Willis pass and returned it 12-yards for a TD. Ellis Myers closed out the win with a 25-yard TD run.