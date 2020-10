DJ Darnell had over 100 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, and Karson Dillard scored on runs of 15 and 5 yards to help the A&M Consolidated freshman White beat Willis 42-13 on Thursday. Genesis Ratcliff also scored on a 10-yard run, and Matthew Bolden had a 20-yard TD run. Dillard, Darnell and Jordan Cobb each scored a two-point conversion, and Reagan Catalino had an interception. Consol (2-1) will host The Woodlands next Thursday.