A&M Consolidated football team suffers 27-7 loss at Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville crowned senior safety Jadarian White its Homecoming King during halftime, but the royal title could have easily been given to the entire Hornet defense.
Huntsville leaned on its defense to take the District 10-5A Division II lead with a 27-7 victory over A&M Consolidated on Friday at Bowers Stadium.
Huntsville sacked Consol quarterback Kyle Willis eight times with senior defensive lineman Quaterian Riles leading the charge. Riles had 5.5 sacks as the Hornets’ defensive front took advantage of the Tigers’ young offensive line, forcing two fumbles and a big stop in the red zone en route to the 20-point victory.
“They were whipping us up front, and we didn’t do a very good job turning the ball over,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “We drove down and had a chance to score, missed the field goal, and ... then you get out of that comfort zone when you’re behind. With the way they were bringing the rush on us, we didn’t do a good job up front.”
The trouble started early for Consol (5-1, 1-1) when Huntsville sacked Willis twice on the first two plays of the game and Sutton Lake fumbled on the next play. Huntsville missed a field goal on its first possession, but Consol was stumped at the Hornet 5-yard line after a 19-play, 77-yard drive ended with a failed 22-yard field goal attempt.
“We played a defensive game,” Riles said. “We already knew they had a big offensive line, and we just came out and did what we do.”
The Hornets took a 14-0 lead into halftime after scoring twice in the second quarter.
AJ Wilson connected with Jordan Woodberry on a 29-yard pass to get to Consol’s 26-yard line. Wilson later capped the drive with another pass to Woodberry for a 12-yard touchdown. Riles later scored on a 1-yard run after forcing Willis to fumble, recovering it and running it back to Consol’s 8.
Woodberry then started the second half with a 50-yard kickoff return, setting up a 38-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Woodberry for a 21-0 lead.
Consol quickly answered and scored just 21 seconds later with a bomb from Willis to Lake, who took it an extra 40 yards for the 60-yard touchdown catch.
The Tigers couldn’t keep the momentum going as the feisty Hornet defense got to Willis three more times in Consol’s next two possessions. Meanwhile, the Tigers defense held off Huntsville most of the second half until Wilson took it 3 yards for another score to end a nine-play, 46-yard drive at the start of the fourth quarter.
Huntsville’s head coach Rodney Southern did not attend the game for undisclosed reasons, but Riles said if anything it made the Hornets play harder and continue trying to prove themselves.
Consol will continue 10-5A-II play against Montgomery Lake Creek at Tigerland Stadium next week, while Huntsville faces Lamar Consolidated on the road.
Fedora said it’s crucial for his team to keep its head up after the loss and move on to continue competing for a playoff spot.
“We know it’s a tough district, because if we go lazy in any game we have a chance to get beat,” Fedora said. “I think our kids will focus and be ready for the next week.”
