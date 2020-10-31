A&M Consolidated football team suffers 27-7 loss at Huntsville

“We played a defensive game,” Riles said. “We already knew they had a big offensive line, and we just came out and did what we do.”

The Hornets took a 14-0 lead into halftime after scoring twice in the second quarter.

AJ Wilson connected with Jordan Woodberry on a 29-yard pass to get to Consol’s 26-yard line. Wilson later capped the drive with another pass to Woodberry for a 12-yard touchdown. Riles later scored on a 1-yard run after forcing Willis to fumble, recovering it and running it back to Consol’s 8.

Woodberry then started the second half with a 50-yard kickoff return, setting up a 38-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Woodberry for a 21-0 lead.

Consol quickly answered and scored just 21 seconds later with a bomb from Willis to Lake, who took it an extra 40 yards for the 60-yard touchdown catch.

The Tigers couldn’t keep the momentum going as the feisty Hornet defense got to Willis three more times in Consol’s next two possessions. Meanwhile, the Tigers defense held off Huntsville most of the second half until Wilson took it 3 yards for another score to end a nine-play, 46-yard drive at the start of the fourth quarter.