A&M Consolidated Eric Goodman turning into force at defensive end

Eric Goodman said his role for the A&M Consolidated Tigers is simple — make as many tackles as he can.
So far this season, the senior defensive end has filled the role well. He leads Consol in tackles (53) and already has nine sacks and 10.5 total tackles for loss.
“I’ve been getting double-digit tackles and at least two or more sacks every game, so I feel like I’m doing good so far,” Goodman said. “I can still do better, though.”
Standing 6-foot-3½ and 213 pounds, Goodman is well-built but still lean and fast.
“If you look at him, he’s tall,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “He’s got long arms, and he’s very fast where he can go sideline to sideline. Playing D-line as an athlete, it’s like a skill guy in that position.”
Goodman’s wingspan is an attribute that pairs well with his quickness.
“I can get off of blocks and I’m not too heavy, so I can move a little bit,” Goodman said. “I can shake, and I feel like that’s what really helps me on the D-line more because I’m quicker than most of the O-line.”
As a sophomore in 2018, Goodman moved up to varsity during Consol’s playoff run. Last season, he earned a starting role a couple games into the season and finished the year with 101 tackles.
Fedora said he took note of how Goodman improved his footwork over the offseason. That work has helped Goodman receive attention from colleges about playing at the next level. Goodman said suiting up on Saturdays is on his to-do list.
“His size was a big input for us, because when you’re looking at those guys playing [defensive] end, those tall, rangy guys are the kind that scare you, and that’s the kind of guy he is off the edge,” Fedora said. “If you watch all of our film this year, he’s putting a lot of pressure on the quarterback.”
Goodman is a fighter by nature. He spent several years as a youth taking boxing lessons in Bryan, and his favorite movie is Creed, part of the Rocky Balboa saga.
Since the sixth grade, Goodman said he’s also spent time each summer training in Dallas at Trench Warfare, which specializes in developing offensive and defensive linemen. Trench Warfare’s founder and lead trainer, Brandon Tucker, has trained with a list of linemen who now play in the NFL.
“They taught me my four-point stance,” Goodman said. “They taught me how to get out of my stance fast off the ball.”
Goodman and the Tigers will try to keep their winning ways going as they begin District 10-5A Division II play this Friday when they host Lamar Consolidated. A&M Consolidated finished nondistrict action 4-0 and is ranked No. 3 in Class 5A-II by Texas Football.
“Everybody in this district’s going to be a tough challenge,” Fedora said. “There’s a lot of good athletes in this district, and we’ve got to be prepared and play well.”
NOTES — A&M Consolidated players are wearing a decal on their helmets this season with the initials “BP” in honor of the late Bill Patton, who was a P.E. teacher at College Hills Elementary for four decades. Patton also served as an assistant coach in multiple sports and was the public address announcer at many A&M Consolidated athletics events.
