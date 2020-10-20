A&M Consolidated Eric Goodman turning into force at defensive end

Eric Goodman said his role for the A&M Consolidated Tigers is simple — make as many tackles as he can.

So far this season, the senior defensive end has filled the role well. He leads Consol in tackles (53) and already has nine sacks and 10.5 total tackles for loss.

“I’ve been getting double-digit tackles and at least two or more sacks every game, so I feel like I’m doing good so far,” Goodman said. “I can still do better, though.”

Standing 6-foot-3½ and 213 pounds, Goodman is well-built but still lean and fast.

“If you look at him, he’s tall,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “He’s got long arms, and he’s very fast where he can go sideline to sideline. Playing D-line as an athlete, it’s like a skill guy in that position.”

Goodman’s wingspan is an attribute that pairs well with his quickness.

“I can get off of blocks and I’m not too heavy, so I can move a little bit,” Goodman said. “I can shake, and I feel like that’s what really helps me on the D-line more because I’m quicker than most of the O-line.”