A&M Consolidated defense pitches shutout in 21-0 victory over Willis

Lake finished with 19 carries for 124 yards, while Willis eclipsed 1,000 yards passing for the year with 207.

“They were putting more guys in the box to try to take care of the run, and that’s why we were throwing it more tonight,” Fedora said. “That’s what I like about Sutton. If they’re going to try to stop the run, he’s good with us throwing the ball. That’s what is a threat for us.”

Despite some offensive miscues that stunted scoring chances, it was a relatively clean game for Consol with just one penalty and no turnovers until trouble started in the final five minutes.

With a three-score lead in hand, a holding penalty wiped out a first-down run in the red zone before Kyle Willis was intercepted by Jadarius Brown for the first turnover of the game.

The Tigers later lost a fumble inside the Wildkat 20 before a personal foul helped Willis get the ball near midfield with under two minutes to go.

Consol’s Brylan Davis preserved the shutout with an interception with just under a minute left.

“Our defense did an outstanding job,” Fedora said. “We could have put up more points. We had opportunities and we just didn’t take care of the ball and do the things that we needed to do.”

Consol will try to hammer out those mistakes before opening District 10-5A Division II play at home against Lamar Consolidated next Friday.