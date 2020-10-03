A&M Consolidated cruises past Leander Rouse 48-21

Rouse sprinted out of the gate with Troy Oliver returning the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown.

“One thing we worked on all week was special teams, because they’ve got guys that can return it,” Fedora said. “That’s not the way we wanted to start a game by giving up a big kickoff return and get their energy going. Our kids kept their heads up.”

Indeed, the Tigers settled in and scored the next 21 points.

Consol blocked two Rouse punts in the first quarter. The first led to a 2-yard touchdown run by Lake, and the second led to a short TD run by Willis. The senior quarterback also threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Greaves to end the first quarter with a 21-6 lead.

The Raiders cut into the Tigers’ lead with a touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter. But following a fantastic punt by Lake that pinned Rouse at its own 2-yard line, Consol’s Jayden Thomas jumped on a fumble in the end zone to restore the lead to three scores.

Willis threw his second touchdown pass of the game — this one a 26-yarder to Walter — with under two minutes left in the first half.