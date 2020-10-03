A&M Consolidated cruises past Leander Rouse 48-21

LEANDER — A&M Consolidated senior quarterback Kyle Willis accounted for five touchdowns as the Tigers trounced Leander Rouse 48-21 on Friday night at Bible Stadium.
“We did some good things [on offense],” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “But I’ll always say is it’s all about your line up front. They did some good things, but we didn’t make some adjustments on blocking assignments. Those are some things we’ve got to fix.”
Willis finished the game 11-for-20 passing for 157 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers. He also ran for a touchdown.
Consol’s Wesley Greaves caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown, and Jaylon Walter had three receptions for 34 yards and a score. Tyler Wright and Sutton Lake each had one touchdown catch. Lake also led the team with 73 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Senior defensive back Quan Williams came down with a pair of interceptions to lead the Consol defense.
“We were concerned about their passing game watching the film, but I thought we did a good job putting pressure on the quarterback,” Fedora said.
Consol beat the Raiders for the third straight year after winning 42-3 last year and 42-9 in 2018.
“[Rouse] is a much better football team since they had 10 guys coming back on offense,” Fedora said.
Rouse sprinted out of the gate with Troy Oliver returning the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown.
“One thing we worked on all week was special teams, because they’ve got guys that can return it,” Fedora said. “That’s not the way we wanted to start a game by giving up a big kickoff return and get their energy going. Our kids kept their heads up.”
Indeed, the Tigers settled in and scored the next 21 points.
Consol blocked two Rouse punts in the first quarter. The first led to a 2-yard touchdown run by Lake, and the second led to a short TD run by Willis. The senior quarterback also threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Greaves to end the first quarter with a 21-6 lead.
The Raiders cut into the Tigers’ lead with a touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter. But following a fantastic punt by Lake that pinned Rouse at its own 2-yard line, Consol’s Jayden Thomas jumped on a fumble in the end zone to restore the lead to three scores.
Willis threw his second touchdown pass of the game — this one a 26-yarder to Walter — with under two minutes left in the first half.
“We tell our kids all the time that adversity is going to strike,” Fedora said. “That’s the thing — we’ll get to go in and watch the film and make the adjustments. But we’re 2-0 and that’s the plan. One game at a time.”
Rouse scored with just over five minutes left in the third quarter, but once again Consol answered right away with Willis hitting Lake for a 32-yard jump ball for his third touchdown pass of the game.
The Tigers blocked a third punt in the fourth quarter, which led to Willis’ fourth touchdown pass of the game on a 17-yard dart to Wright on the very next play.
Consol will host San Angelo Central next Friday then closes out nondistrict play on the road at Willis on Oct. 16.
