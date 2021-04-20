A&M Consolidated, College Station, Rudder wrestling teams qualify for state meet

A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder combined to have seven wrestlers qualify for state at the Class 5A Region III wrestling championships Saturday. The state meet, which will take place at the Cypress’ Berry Center, takes the top three qualifiers in each region’s weight class. The fourth-place finishers will go as alternates. A&M Consolidated’s Anthony Cristcione won the 138-pound class. Consol second-place finishers were Gavin Word (113) and Chris Mapp (170). Consol was third with 155 points behind Princeton (174.5) and Lucas Lovejoy (174). Going as alternates for the Tigers are Mitchell Cristcione (106), Colton Von Gonten (132) and Tony Taplin (285).