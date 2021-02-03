A&M Consolidated, College Station boys soccer teams play to 0-0 draw

“We’re really close working the ball up,” College Station head coach Chad Peevey said. “We’ve just really got to figure out a way to finish in front of the goal, because we had our chances and put one off the bar right in front of the goal and a couple right there to the keeper. We’ll continue to grow and get better, and we’ll make it happen next time.”

As both teams found their legs after halftime, play opened up more in the attacking thirds. The Cougars (3-2-6, 1-0-2) posted the first chance of the second half when senior Asaph Pineda poked a low cross from Arthur Proenca toward the goal from inside the 6-yard box. Tiger goalkeeper Conner Guerrieri came off his line and swatted the ball off Pineda’s foot.

As the second half wore on, Consol worked the ball into the offensive side and looked to draw fouls that set up free kick opportunities. College Station committed 15 fouls, including eight in the second half.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Restarts offered Consol its best chance for offense after netting just two goals in its first five games.

“Scoring has been an issue, and tonight we had a good couple of chances to score,” Southern said. “We hit the crossbar. They had a good goalkeeper, but we didn’t make him work too much. Most of our shots were at him or wide.”