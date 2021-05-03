A&M Consolidated, College Station baseball teams will start bi-district playoffs on Friday

A&M Consolidated will play Montgomery Lake Creek and College Station will play Kingwood Park in Class 5A bi-district best-of-3 series after Lake Creek defeated sixth-ranked Kingwood Park 5-1 for 20-5A’s top playoff seed Monday night.
Lake Creek (19-9-1) will host A&M Consolidated (13-13) at 5 p.m. Friday in a doubleheader. Consol will host Game 3, if needed, at noon Saturday. Kingwood Park (29-6-1) and 21st-ranked College Station (21-8-2) will play in Navasota. The series will open with a 3 p.m. Friday doubleheader. Game 3, if needed, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday.
In other bi-district play, 13th-ranked Brenham (25-5), which finished second in 19-5A behind 12th-ranked Magnolia, will play New Caney Porter (19-11). Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Porter. Game 2 will be at noon Saturday at Blinn College with Game 3, if needed, to follow.
In 4A, 18-4A third-place Madisonville will play 17-4A runner-up Lufkin Hudson. Game 1 will be at Hudson at 7 p.m. Friday. Game 2 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Madisonville with Game 3, if needed, to follow.
In 3A, 20-3A champ Franklin (20-6) will play 19-3A fourth-place Little River-Academy (11-14) at Edible Field. Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Game 3, if needed, will be at noon Saturday; 19-3A runner-up and 21st-ranked Cameron will play 20-3A fourth-place Elkhart (13-13-1). Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Elkhart. Game 2 will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cameron with Game 3, if needed, to follow; 23-3A winner and 19th-ranked Anderson-Shiro (22-5) will play 24-3A fourth-place East Bernard (9-13). Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Friday at East Bernard. Game 1 will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Anderson-Shiro with Game 3, if needed, to follow; 19-3A third-place Caldwell (14-12-1) will play 20-3A runner-up Groesbeck (18-11) with details to be determined.
In Class 2A, 21-2A third-place Leon will play 22-2A runner-up Douglas. Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Madisonville. Game 2 will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Leon or Madisonville with Game 3, if needed, to follow; 21-2A fourth-place finisher Normangee vs. 22-2A winner and 17th-ranked Alto. Game 1 will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Madisonville with Game 2 to follow. Game 3, if needed, will be at noon Saturday at Rusk; 27-2A fourth-place Bremond will play 28-2A winner and fifth-ranked Shiner at Round Rock Stoney Point. Game 1 will be at noon Saturday with Game 2 to follow. Game 3, if needed, will be at 7 p.m. Monday; 26-2A runner-up Burton vs. 25-2A third-place Sabine Pass with details to be determined; 26-2A winner and 24th-ranked Mumford vs. 25-2A fourth-place finisher Deweyville with details to be determined; 26-2A fourth-place Somerville vs. 25-2A winner Evadale with details to be determined.