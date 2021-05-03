 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M Consolidated, College Station baseball teams will start bi-district playoffs on Friday
0 comments

A&M Consolidated, College Station baseball teams will start bi-district playoffs on Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A&M Consolidated will play Montgomery Lake Creek and College Station will play Kingwood Park in Class 5A bi-district best-of-3 series after Lake Creek defeated sixth-ranked Kingwood Park 5-1 for 20-5A’s top playoff seed Monday night.

Lake Creek (19-9-1) will host A&M Consolidated (13-13) at 5 p.m. Friday in a doubleheader. Consol will host Game 3, if needed, at noon Saturday. Kingwood Park (29-6-1) and 21st-ranked College Station (21-8-2) will play in Navasota. The series will open with a 3 p.m. Friday doubleheader. Game 3, if needed, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Watch now as Texas A&M soccer coach G Guerrieri and defender Karlina Sample preview the Aggies' Sweet 16 matchup against Oklahoma State.

In other bi-district play, 13th-ranked Brenham (25-5), which finished second in 19-5A behind 12th-ranked Magnolia, will play New Caney Porter (19-11). Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Porter. Game 2 will be at noon Saturday at Blinn College with Game 3, if needed, to follow.

In 4A, 18-4A third-place Madisonville will play 17-4A runner-up Lufkin Hudson. Game 1 will be at Hudson at 7 p.m. Friday. Game 2 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Madisonville with Game 3, if needed, to follow.

In 3A, 20-3A champ Franklin (20-6) will play 19-3A fourth-place Little River-Academy (11-14) at Edible Field. Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Game 3, if needed, will be at noon Saturday; 19-3A runner-up and 21st-ranked Cameron will play 20-3A fourth-place Elkhart (13-13-1). Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Elkhart. Game 2 will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cameron with Game 3, if needed, to follow; 23-3A winner and 19th-ranked Anderson-Shiro (22-5) will play 24-3A fourth-place East Bernard (9-13). Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Friday at East Bernard. Game 1 will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Anderson-Shiro with Game 3, if needed, to follow; 19-3A third-place Caldwell (14-12-1) will play 20-3A runner-up Groesbeck (18-11) with details to be determined.

In Class 2A, 21-2A third-place Leon will play 22-2A runner-up Douglas. Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Madisonville. Game 2 will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Leon or Madisonville with Game 3, if needed, to follow; 21-2A fourth-place finisher Normangee vs. 22-2A winner and 17th-ranked Alto. Game 1 will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Madisonville with Game 2 to follow. Game 3, if needed, will be at noon Saturday at Rusk; 27-2A fourth-place Bremond will play 28-2A winner and fifth-ranked Shiner at Round Rock Stoney Point. Game 1 will be at noon Saturday with Game 2 to follow. Game 3, if needed, will be at 7 p.m. Monday; 26-2A runner-up Burton vs. 25-2A third-place Sabine Pass with details to be determined; 26-2A winner and 24th-ranked Mumford vs. 25-2A fourth-place finisher Deweyville with details to be determined; 26-2A fourth-place Somerville vs. 25-2A winner Evadale with details to be determined.

logo consol.tif
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert