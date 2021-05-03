A&M Consolidated, College Station baseball teams will start bi-district playoffs on Friday

In Class 2A, 21-2A third-place Leon will play 22-2A runner-up Douglas. Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Madisonville. Game 2 will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Leon or Madisonville with Game 3, if needed, to follow; 21-2A fourth-place finisher Normangee vs. 22-2A winner and 17th-ranked Alto. Game 1 will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Madisonville with Game 2 to follow. Game 3, if needed, will be at noon Saturday at Rusk; 27-2A fourth-place Bremond will play 28-2A winner and fifth-ranked Shiner at Round Rock Stoney Point. Game 1 will be at noon Saturday with Game 2 to follow. Game 3, if needed, will be at 7 p.m. Monday; 26-2A runner-up Burton vs. 25-2A third-place Sabine Pass with details to be determined; 26-2A winner and 24th-ranked Mumford vs. 25-2A fourth-place finisher Deweyville with details to be determined; 26-2A fourth-place Somerville vs. 25-2A winner Evadale with details to be determined.