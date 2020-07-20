The A&M Consolidated and Bryan softball programs each added an assistant coach to their staffs within the last week.
Consol graduate Leah Hood, née Gronberg, will join the Consol staff as an assistant coach, the program announced Friday via Twitter. Hood was a three-time NAIA All-American pitcher at Union University (Jackson, Tennessee).
The Bryan softball team announced the hiring of Bethany Meine, née Brown, to its 2020-21 coaching staff Monday via Twitter. Meine played softball at Magnolia High School and Stephen F. Austin. She previously taught business and coached at Conroe Caney Creek.
