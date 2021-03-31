 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team wraps up perfect district season with two wins
GEORGETOWN — The A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team beat Pflugerville 84-0 and Georgetown 51-19 in District 10-5A action Wednesday.

Consol finished its district season 6-0, outscoring opponents 405-58.

Consol’s Mitchell Criscione (106 pounds), Sam Chew (126), Colton Von Goten (132), Anthony Criscione (138), Jacob Sanchez (145), Cade Cannon (152), Mundhir Taiyeb (160), Chris Mapp (170), Mason McDermott (182) and Nick Eggebrecht (195) each went 2-0 on Wednesday. Daytyn Tognazzini (152) and David Bierman (195) each went 1-0 for the Tigers, while Gavin Word (113), Andre D’Olivera (120 ), Matthew Camp (220) and Kyle Greer (285) each went 1-1.

For Consol’s girls, Sydney Perez (102) and Destinee Llanes (128) each went 1-0 on Wednesday, and Brianna Young (138) went 1-1.

