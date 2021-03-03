 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team wins first two matches of season
A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team wins first two matches of season

The A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team opened the season by beat Humble 71-6 and Clear Falls 55-18 on Wednesday.

Ten Tigers went 2-0 over the two matches, including Mitchell Criscione (106 pounds), Gavin Word (113), John Harris (120), Anthony Criscione (145), Cade Cannon (160), Chris Mapp (170), Mason McDermott (182), Nick Eggebrecht (195), David Bierman (220) and Tony Taplin (285). Sam Chew (126) and Daytyn Tognazzini (152) each went 1-1.

For Consol’s girls, Sydney Perez (102) had two pins. Brianna Young (138) went 1-1, and Destinee Llanes (128) went 0-2.

