A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team win three matches at home quad meet

The A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team beat Rudder 84-0, Huntsville 60-12 and College Station 61-12 at the Tigers’ quadrangular meet Saturday.

Consol’s Mitchell Criscione (106 pounds), Gavin Word (113), John Harris (126), Sam Chew (132), Anthony Criscione (145), Cade Cannon (160), Chris Mapp (170) and Matthew Camp (220) each went 3-0 over the three dual matches, while Justin Smith (106) and Andre D’Olivera (120) went 2-0. Colton Von Goten (138), Daytyn Tognazzini (152) and Mason McDermott (182) each went 2-1. Mundhir Taiyeb (195) won his only match, and Kyle Greer (285) went 1-2.