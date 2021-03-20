 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team win three matches at home quad meet
The A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team beat Rudder 84-0, Huntsville 60-12 and College Station 61-12 at the Tigers’ quadrangular meet Saturday.

Consol’s Mitchell Criscione (106 pounds), Gavin Word (113), John Harris (126), Sam Chew (132), Anthony Criscione (145), Cade Cannon (160), Chris Mapp (170) and Matthew Camp (220) each went 3-0 over the three dual matches, while Justin Smith (106) and Andre D’Olivera (120) went 2-0. Colton Von Goten (138), Daytyn Tognazzini (152) and Mason McDermott (182) each went 2-1. Mundhir Taiyeb (195) won his only match, and Kyle Greer (285) went 1-2.

On the girls side, Consol’s Sydney Perez (102) went 1-1, and Brianna Young (138) went 1-2.

