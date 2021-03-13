 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team sweeps three matches at College Station quad meet
The A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team beat Katy Paetow 42-27, College Station 65-9 and Lampasas 60-18 at College Station’s quadrangular meet Saturday at Wellborn Middle School.

Consol’s Mitchell Criscione (106 pounds), Sam Chew (126), Colton Von Goten (132), Chris Mapp (170) and Mason McDermott (182) each went 3-0 on Saturday, while Gavin Word (113), John Harris (120), Anthony Criscione (145) and Nick Eggebrecht (195) each went 2-0. Daytyn Tognazzini (152) and Matthew Camp (220) went 2-1. Justin Smith (106), Mundhir Taiyeb (170) and Kyle Greer (285) went 1-0. Andre D’Olivera (113) and Tony Taplin (285) went 1-1, and James Brooks (138) and Cade Cannon (160) each went 1-2 for the Tigers.

On the girls side, Consol’s Sydney Perez went 2-2 at 102 and 110, and Brianna Young went 1-2 at 138.

