A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team sweeps three matches at College Station quad meet

Consol’s Mitchell Criscione (106 pounds), Sam Chew (126), Colton Von Goten (132), Chris Mapp (170) and Mason McDermott (182) each went 3-0 on Saturday, while Gavin Word (113), John Harris (120), Anthony Criscione (145) and Nick Eggebrecht (195) each went 2-0. Daytyn Tognazzini (152) and Matthew Camp (220) went 2-1. Justin Smith (106), Mundhir Taiyeb (170) and Kyle Greer (285) went 1-0. Andre D’Olivera (113) and Tony Taplin (285) went 1-1, and James Brooks (138) and Cade Cannon (160) each went 1-2 for the Tigers.