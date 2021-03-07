A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team dominates Bulldog Duals

NEW WAVERLY — The A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team shut out New Waverly 84-0 and Humble Kingwood 78-0 and beat Friendswood 57-18 at the Bulldog Duals on Saturday.
Ten Tigers went 3-0 over the three matches, including Justin Smith (113/120 pounds), Gavin Word (113/120), Sam Chew (126/132), Colton Von Goten (138), Anthony Criscione (145), Cade Cannon (160), Chris Mapp (170), Mason McDermott (182), Nick Eggebrecht (195) and David Bierman (220). Mitchell Criscione (106), Daytyn Tognazzini (152) and Tony Taplin (285) each went 2-1, and John Harris (120/126) went 1-1.
On the girls side, Consol’s Sydney Perez went 4-0 at 102.