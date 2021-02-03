A&M Consolidated boys win second straight since returning from COVID-19 delay

In only its second game back from a COVID-19 delay, the A&M Consolidated’s boys basketball team showed no signs of rust in a 60-50 victory over Waller in District 19-5A play Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

Consol recently suspended activities for 10 days after positive COVID-19 tests on the JV team. The Tigers (7-6, 5-4) returned Monday to beat beating Magnolia 49-43, and they built on the win with a big first half for a 32-14 lead Tuesday night.

“Defensively we spoke to [the players] about what we need to do, the importance of keying in on what [Waller’s] offense does and knowing who their players were,” Consol head coach Andrew Daily said. “It was going to take a team effort to play sound defense for 32 minutes, and they bought into that. They realized the circumstance we’re in as far as district play and playing back-to-back games.”

The last time the teams met, Waller (12-8, 7-4) held Consol to five points in the first quarter and won 54-50. The Tigers seemed to have revenge on their minds Tuesday as they went on an early 18-0 run for 5 minutes, 52 seconds, holding Waller to just five points well into the second quarter. Ziyan Ali started the run with a 3-pointer.

Consol leaned on its defense and rebounding, scoring often on turnovers and putbacks.