A&M Consolidated boys win second straight since returning from COVID-19 delay

In only its second game back from a COVID-19 delay, the A&M Consolidated’s boys basketball team showed no signs of rust in a 60-50 victory over Waller in District 19-5A play Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.
Consol recently suspended activities for 10 days after positive COVID-19 tests on the JV team. The Tigers (7-6, 5-4) returned Monday to beat beating Magnolia 49-43, and they built on the win with a big first half for a 32-14 lead Tuesday night.
“Defensively we spoke to [the players] about what we need to do, the importance of keying in on what [Waller’s] offense does and knowing who their players were,” Consol head coach Andrew Daily said. “It was going to take a team effort to play sound defense for 32 minutes, and they bought into that. They realized the circumstance we’re in as far as district play and playing back-to-back games.”
The last time the teams met, Waller (12-8, 7-4) held Consol to five points in the first quarter and won 54-50. The Tigers seemed to have revenge on their minds Tuesday as they went on an early 18-0 run for 5 minutes, 52 seconds, holding Waller to just five points well into the second quarter. Ziyan Ali started the run with a 3-pointer.
Consol leaned on its defense and rebounding, scoring often on turnovers and putbacks.
“It was the game plan,” Daily said of forcing turnovers and rebounding. “Waller is a great team and we lost a close one at their place, and the minor mistakes we made costs us in the stretch. We wanted to make sure we returned the favor with playing sound on the defensive side and forcing bad shots and turnovers and capitalizing on our end.”
The Tigers finished their long run in the second quarter with three consecutive baskets, the last coming on a fastbreak as Ali found an open Nathan Edwards for a basket and 24-5 lead. The Bulldogs took a much-needed timeout and came out of it with layup and 3-pointer by shooting guard Jackson Mayes, who finished with a game-high 29 points.
But Consol answered with a 6-0 run to close the first half leading by 18.
Consol continued its traditional pattern of substituting five players for five players to help the players manage their energy.
“Our plan is to play five and five and always have a fresh set of legs,” Daily said. “For the most part this game I believe we did a great job with being able to stay true to what we want to do on the defensive end as a program. They did a great job with that tonight.”
Consol started to show fatigue to open the second half as Mayes scored 14 points in the third quarter, and Waller used a 9-0 run to get within 41-28. The Tigers’ Johnathan Love answered each of Waller’s final baskets to keep Consol ahead 45-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Daily said Consol’s biggest focus was putting pressure on Waller’s outside shooters in the second half. The Tigers also showed more consistency offensively, hitting 11 of 19 field goals in the second half compared to Waller’s 12 of 29.
“[Mayes] is a great shooter, and it’s going to be hard to actually put a cap on someone that can shoot the ball really well and knows the coach and team have the confidence in them,” Daily said. “It was just not allowing that to — the stretch that they had — detour us from what we’re trying to do. It was a great test for us to weather the storm and not get down in any way.”
Mayes was quiet for most of the fourth quarter with just one 3-pointer, but where he left off, Jalon Duncan picked up. Duncan hit a 3-pointer from the right corner to get Waller within 10 with 2:28 left. Consol went on a 5-1 run led by Justin Gooden, who finished with a team-high 10 points, for a 56-42 lead.
Waller made the remaining 1:13 count and took two timeouts after each of Duncan’s 3-pointers as the Bulldogs got within 56-48. But Consol closed out the final minute with a 4-0 run, going 4 for 6 at the free-throw line.
•
NOTES — Overall, Consol had 33 rebounds to Waller’s 27. ... Consol is in a run of playing seven games in 12 days, which started with Magnolia and Waller this week. ... The Tigers were tied with Rudder (8-11, 4-5) for fourth place in district until College Station beat the Rangers 59-55 in double overtime on Tuesday. Consol will face the Cougars (8-16, 3-9) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cougar Gym before traveling to Brenham on Saturday.
A&M Consolidated 60, Waller 50
WALLER (12-8, 7-4) — Jackson Mayes 29, Jalon Duncan 9, Mason Stewart 6, Quentin Wood 2, C.J. Bakargo 2, Kaiden Robertsons 2.
CONSOL (7-6, 5-4) — Justin Gooden 10, Ziyan Ali 9, Nathan Edwards 8, Jayden Smith 8, Dre’Kavian Minor 6, Tre Taylor 6, Giancario Iero 4, Johnathan Love 4, PJ Tisch 3, Kaden Lewis 2.
Waller 5 9 18 18 — 50
A&M Consolidated 18 14 13 15 — 60