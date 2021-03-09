A&M Consolidated boys soccer team upsets Katy Paetow

The A&M Consolidated boys soccer team rallied for a 3-2 victory over Katy Paetow on Monday night at Tigerland Stadium to hand the Panthers their first District 19-5A loss of the season.

Consol sophomore Mason Crites scored on a penalty kick with nine minutes left to break a 2-2 tie.

Consol’s Jude Lake scored on a header in the first half to tie the score at 1, then the Tigers (3-9-4, 3-5-2) tied the match at 2 on a goal by Connor Buche.

Paetow (11-3-5, 8-1-2) fell behind Magnolia West (15-2-3, 9-0-2) in the district standings.