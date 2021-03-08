 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated boys soccer team beats District 19-5A leader Katy Paetow
A&M Consolidated boys soccer team beats District 19-5A leader Katy Paetow

The A&M Consolidated boys soccer team beat District 19-5A leader Katy Paetow 3-2 on Monday at Tigerland Stadium. Jude Lake’s goal ended the first half with a 1-1 tie. Paetow scored first in the second half, but Connor Bushe and Mason Crites each scored goals in the remaining 27 minutes for the win.

logo consol.psd
