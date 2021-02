Sutton Lake and Mason Crites each scored a goal to help the A&M Consolidated boys soccer team beat Brenham 2-0 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play at Tigerland Stadium.

Lake scored off a Bryce Marianno free kick with 17 minutes left in the first half. Crites scored on a penalty kick early in the second half as the Tigers improved to 2-1-2 in district.