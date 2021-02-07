 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M Consolidated boys soccer earns a shut out against Brenham
0 comments

A&M Consolidated boys soccer earns a shut out against Brenham

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRENHAM — In its third game in five days, the A&M Consolidated boys soccer team shut out Brenham 5-0 on Saturday in District 19-5A action.

Sutton Lake and Connor Buche each scored two goals for Consol, while Alex Macias had one.

Consol won the JV match 1-0.

logo consol.psd
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert