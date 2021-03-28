A&M Consolidated boy's, girl's wrestling team sweeps quad meet

The A&M Consolidated boys and girls wrestling team swept its quad meet, beating Buda Johnson, Cypress Woods and Killeen Ellison on Saturday. The Tigers took down Bude Johnson 71-6 to start the day and followed the victory with a 48-29 rout of Cy Woods and a 33-24 win over Ellison.

Consol’s boys team was led by Mitchell Criscione (106), Anthony Criscione (138), Mason McDermott (182) and Kyle Greer (285) with each going undefeated in three matches. Sydney Perez led the girl’s team with a 3-0 record in the 102-pound weight class.

Consol also swept its competition at a tri-meet at Caney Creek on Friday. The Tigers beat Caney Creek 54-17 and finished the day with a 48-24 victory over Kingwood. Perez went 3-0 to pace the girls, while Mitchell Criscione, Anthony Criscione, McDermott, Greer, Gavin Word, Jacob Sanchez, Daytyn Tognazzini and Chris Mapp led the boys with two wins each.