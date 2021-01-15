A&M Consolidated boys basketball team uses big second half to beat Rudder

A strong second half propelled the A&M Consolidated boys basketball team to a 59-45 victory over Rudder on Friday night in District 19-5A play at The Armory.

The Tigers (4-6, 2-4) led just 32-31 at halftime but started the second half on a 10-0 run and never looked back, outscoring the Rangers 21-5 in a decisive third quarter.

“That’s one thing we try and stress as a coaching staff before we come back out at halftime, that the way you come out in the third quarter is very important, especially when you’re up because that can at times make you or break you,” Consol coach Andrew Daily said. “This is our first time really and truly taking that to heart.”

Turnovers added up for Rudder (7-10, 3-4) in the second half as the Rangers gave the ball away 12 times in the final 16 minutes. Even when Consol cooled off in the fourth quarter, Rudder wasn’t able to capitalize as the mistakes continued to pile up with six straight possessions ending in turnovers. The slew of miscues kept Rudder from making a field goal for almost 10 minutes, a stretch that spanned the third and fourth quarters.