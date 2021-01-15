A&M Consolidated boys basketball team uses big second half to beat Rudder

A strong second half propelled the A&M Consolidated boys basketball team to a 59-45 victory over Rudder on Friday night in District 19-5A play at The Armory.
The Tigers (4-6, 2-4) led just 32-31 at halftime but started the second half on a 10-0 run and never looked back, outscoring the Rangers 21-5 in a decisive third quarter.
“That’s one thing we try and stress as a coaching staff before we come back out at halftime, that the way you come out in the third quarter is very important, especially when you’re up because that can at times make you or break you,” Consol coach Andrew Daily said. “This is our first time really and truly taking that to heart.”
Turnovers added up for Rudder (7-10, 3-4) in the second half as the Rangers gave the ball away 12 times in the final 16 minutes. Even when Consol cooled off in the fourth quarter, Rudder wasn’t able to capitalize as the mistakes continued to pile up with six straight possessions ending in turnovers. The slew of miscues kept Rudder from making a field goal for almost 10 minutes, a stretch that spanned the third and fourth quarters.
“Once we got punched in the mouth tonight, we didn’t respond very well at all,” Rudder coach Mike Carrabine said. “We talked about it prior to the game. There’s going to be ebbs and flows, ups and downs and we certainly need to ride the highs, but when the lows are there, we need to fight through those, and we didn’t do a very good job of that tonight.”
Daily said he was proud of the way Consol’s defense came together, noting the Tigers did well switching schemes throughout the game.
“We challenged the guys after our game on Tuesday to be mindful of the importance of flying around and playing as a unit on the defensive side,” Daily said.
For the second-straight game, Ziyan Ali led Consol in scoring with 13 points. Kaden Lewis followed with 10.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair featuring seven lead changes and two ties with Consol ahead 16-13 after Rudder’s Justin Headge made a layup just before the buzzer.
The Tigers led the entire second quarter, but the Rangers hung close. Rudder’s JJ Bazy, who led the team with 11 points, made four baskets in the final two minutes, including one at the buzzer to cut Consol’s led to just one point at intermission.
From there, however, it was all Tigers.
With the win, Consol snapped a four-game losing streak. The Tigers will look to build on Friday’s victory as they have two more road games over the next four days starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Brenham. The matchup against the Cubs is a rescheduled game.
“Hopefully this can catapult us into getting back in the win column and taking care of business the way we need to, to put us in a great position to be one of the playoff contenders that come out of our district,” Daily said.
Friday’s loss closed the first round of district games for Rudder, but the Rangers are still in the thick of the 19-5A chase for a playoff spot after entering the game in fourth place. Rudder continues district action on the road at Brenham next Tuesday. The Rangers beat the Cubs 60-44 to open 19-5A play on Dec. 11.
“I just need them to fight through this, and hopefully we can make strides in the second half of district because we kind of ended [the first half] on a thud,” Carrabine said.
A&M Consolidated 59, Rudder 45
CONSOL (4-6, 2-4) — Ziyan Ali 13, Kaden Lewis 10, Paul Tisch 9, Nathan Edwards 9, Jayden Smith 4, Tre Taylor 4, Giancarlo Lero 3, Adam Jackson 3, Jonathan Love 2, Drekavian Minor 2.
RUDDER (7-10, 3-4) — JJ Bazy 11, Kentun King 9, Jo Darius Hayward 9, Cori Carter 5, Justin Headge 5, Deandre Heard 2, Kevin Holmes 2, Jeremiah Johnson 2.
A&M Consolidated 16 16 21 6 — 59
Rudder 11 20 5 9 — 45
JV: Consol won 64-41
Next: Consol at Brenham, 12:30 p.m. Saturday; Rudder at Brenham, 6:30 Tuesday