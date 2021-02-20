A&M Consolidated boys basketball team rides whirlwind season into playoffs

“I think it has, in some type of way, benefitted us to have a lot of guys see that coming together as a team is the way we’re going to be successful,” Daily said.

Two of those seniors are Tisch and Smith. They’ve been good friends since first meeting at the Pebble Creek basketball court right before their freshman year of high school soon after Tisch moved to College Station from Round Rock.

Smith is just 5-foot-10 but has found ways to utilize his strength to be an effective rebounder at power forward. Over the summer, Smith shed 20 pounds, allowing him to increase his stamina.

“I can stay on the court longer. I’m not as tired,” Smith said. “My overall speed and agility [has improved] since I’m not carrying that weight anymore.”

At guard, Tisch said he serves as a facilitator and not so much a scorer and sought to improve his defense over the offseason.

Tisch was sidelined in the middle of district play, however, after suffering appendicitis on Jan. 16, the day after the Tigers’ win at Rudder. He missed just one game, though, since Consol’s team had to quarantine due to COVID-19. He also surprised the team by returning unannounced during a practice.