A&M Consolidated boys basketball team postpones games due to COVID-19

The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team postponed Tuesday night’s District 19-5A game at Magnolia because two JV players tested positive for COVID-19. Consol also has postponed its next three games because its varsity and JV teams are being quarantined for 10 days.

Consol had been scheduled to host Brenham on Friday, play at Magnolia West on Tuesday then host Katy Paetow on Jan. 29. Consol athletics coordinator and head football coach Lee Fedora said the district is working with Consol to reschedule the games.

The Tigers’ next regularly scheduled district game is Feb. 2 against Waller at home. A tentative makeup schedule has the Tigers playing at Magnolia on Saturday, Feb. 1. Other tentative makeup games would be against Brenham at Tiger Gym on Saturday, Feb. 6; at Magnolia West on Monday, Feb. 8; and at home against Paetow on Friday, Feb. 12. That would give Consol seven games in 12 days.

19-5A play had been scheduled to end on Feb. 9. Bi-district playoffs will start Feb. 18.

The Tigers (5-6, 3-4) recently returned to playoff contention with back-to-back victories. Paetow (13-1, 8-0) and Magnolia (13-6, 6-1) are in position for the district’s top two playoff spots, leaving Waller (10-7, 5-3), Rudder (8-10, 4-4), Magnolia West (6-7, 3-5) and Consol battling for the other two.