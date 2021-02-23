A&M Consolidated boys basketball team loses to Montgomery Lake Creek in final minutes of bi-district matchup

The teams also exchanged runs to open the game.

Fitch hit the game’s first bucket, but Consol answered with a 9-0 run, fueled by its defense that forced five turnovers. Lake Creek answered with an 10-2 run for a 12-11 lead. Boyd had a pair of 3s during the spurt and Fitch added one as the Lions took advantage of a trio of turnovers by Consol. Fitch ended the quarter with the Lions’ fourth 3-pointer for a 17-12 lead.

The Lions stretched their lead to 24-14 with 5:11 left in the second quarter as Boyd added another 3 and a pair of free throws. The Tigers ended the half on a 10-0 run. Post Nathan Edwards, who finished with 12 points, jump-started the Tigers with a dunk off a miss. Lewis converted a steal and added a pair of free throws to make it 24-20. Trey Taylor’s driving bucket was waved off by a charge, but the Tigers kept the pressure on. Lewis, who finished with a team-high 19 points, added two more free throws and Edwards a dunk with 1:10 left to make it 24-24.

It remained a one-possession game in the first four minutes of the second half. Fitch hit a layup to give Lake Creek a 30-27 lead, but Consol grabbed the lead back with layups by Taylor and Edwards. Consol had a pair of turnovers and a missed shot in the final two minutes that allowed Lake Creek to take a 36-31 lead into the fourth quarter.