A&M Consolidated boys basketball team loses to Montgomery Lake Creek in final minutes of bi-district matchup

MADISONVILLE — Montgomery Lake Creek’s Hudson Boyd and Jordan Fitch each hit a pair of free throws in the final two minutes to lift the Lions to a 49-47 victory over A&M Consolidated in Class 5A bi-district boys basketball action Monday night.
Lake Creek (17-8) advances to play 21st-ranked Austin Anderson, a 68-49 winner over Pflugerville. Consol, which closed District 19-5A play with eight straight victories, ends at 11-8. The Tigers, who tied Magnolia for second in district, but advanced to the playoffs as the third seed via tiebreakers, had a chance in the closing seconds to force overtime against Lake Creek, but missed a jumper from the free-throw line and the tip.
Consol’s Kaden Lewis hit a free throw with 2 minutes, 6 seconds left to push the Tigers’ lead to 47-45. Boyd hit a pair of free throws with 1:53 left to tie the game. Consol took time off the clock and got a good shot, but missed. The Lions got a break when the Tigers were called for a foul during a scramble for the basketball with 13 seconds left. Fitch hit two free throws.
Lake Creek ended the third quarter with Mason Moore and Ty George each hitting a 3-pointer for a 36-31 lead, wiping out a 31-30 Consol lead. The Tigers hit the first two shots of the fourth quarter to pull within a point and it was a back-and-forth game the rest of the way that included the teams exchanging 3-pointers twice.
The teams also exchanged runs to open the game.
Fitch hit the game’s first bucket, but Consol answered with a 9-0 run, fueled by its defense that forced five turnovers. Lake Creek answered with an 10-2 run for a 12-11 lead. Boyd had a pair of 3s during the spurt and Fitch added one as the Lions took advantage of a trio of turnovers by Consol. Fitch ended the quarter with the Lions’ fourth 3-pointer for a 17-12 lead.
The Lions stretched their lead to 24-14 with 5:11 left in the second quarter as Boyd added another 3 and a pair of free throws. The Tigers ended the half on a 10-0 run. Post Nathan Edwards, who finished with 12 points, jump-started the Tigers with a dunk off a miss. Lewis converted a steal and added a pair of free throws to make it 24-20. Trey Taylor’s driving bucket was waved off by a charge, but the Tigers kept the pressure on. Lewis, who finished with a team-high 19 points, added two more free throws and Edwards a dunk with 1:10 left to make it 24-24.
It remained a one-possession game in the first four minutes of the second half. Fitch hit a layup to give Lake Creek a 30-27 lead, but Consol grabbed the lead back with layups by Taylor and Edwards. Consol had a pair of turnovers and a missed shot in the final two minutes that allowed Lake Creek to take a 36-31 lead into the fourth quarter.