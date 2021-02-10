A&M Consolidated boys basketball team holds off tenacious Rudder

Turnovers continued to be an issue for the Rangers in the fourth quarter as Consol built its lead to as large as 57-43 lead with 5:07 left. Momentum then swung in the Rangers’ favor, however, as they slowly chipped away at Consol’s lead, pulling within 57-56 with 2:30 left.

“It’s a part of our foundation that we’ve strived to build as a coaching staff in regards to defense and trying to capitalize on the defensive side,” Daily said. “The third quarter has been an up-and-down battle for us with being able to continue to keep a lead and pull away. It’s another third quarter that helped us, and it catapulted us to have some kind of lead, but again, in the fourth quarter, it seems as if we coasted a bit.”

The turnover bug reared its ugly head for Rudder one last time.

Consol’s Justin Gooden stole the ball with less than 30 seconds left, keeping Rudder from having a chance to take the lead. On the other end, senior PJ Tisch made two free throws to put the Tigers ahead by three, the second free throw proving to be the game-winner.