A&M Consolidated boys basketball team clinches playoff berth with win over Magnolia West
MAGNOLIA — The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team clinched a spot in the playoffs with a 72-55 win at Magnolia West on Monday in District 19-5A play. The Tigers returned from a 10-day quarantine last Monday and have won five straight games since to move to third place behind Katy Paetow and Magnolia.

Consol (10-6, 8-4) will host Rudder at 6:30 p.m. today at Tiger Gym.

A&M Consolidated 72, Magnolia West 55

CONSOL (10-6, 8-4) — PJ Tisch 12, Kaden Lewis 12, Justin Gooden 9, Dre’Kavian Minor 8, Ziyan Ali 7, Giancario Iero 7, Adam Jackson 5, Nathan Edwards 4, Johnathan Love 4, Jayden Smith 4.

Next: Rudder at Consol, 6:30 p.m. today

News Alert