A&M Consolidated baseball team wins two tournament games

HOUSTON — The A&M Consolidated baseball team beat Cypress Ranch 2-0 and Klein 4-3 at the Langham Creek tournament Thursday.

Consol’s Carson Kerbel hit a two-run single in the seventh inning to beat Cy-Ranch. Jack Hamilton threw five shutout innings for the Tigers, and Cooper McKenzie pitched the final two innings to earn the win. Christian Letendre went 2 for 2 with a walk, and Caden Yorek and Nathan Hodge each singled.

Against Klein, Yorek had multiple hits, while Kyle Collins threw five shutout innings for Consol. McKenzie also recorded the final out for the save.

Consol will continue play at the tournament Friday against Cypress Woods and will face Langham Creek on Saturday.