A&M Consolidated baseball team uses four-run first to help put away Waller 10-2

The A&M Consolidated baseball team ended the first week of District 19-5A play with a solid 10-2 victory over the Waller Bulldogs on Thursday night at Tiger Field.
The Tigers (7-7, 2-0) scored four runs in the first inning and remained in total control. The scrappy Bulldogs (5-9, 0-2) scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pull within 5-2, managing to bring the potential trying run to the on-deck circle in the fifth, but Consol got more than enough breathing room with a five-run sixth.
It was a far cry from Tuesday’s first game, a 4-0 Consol victory that was a nail-biter until the Tigers scored three in the seventh.
Thursday night, three batters in the first inning gave Consol a 3-0 lead via a double by junior Brodie Daniel, a groundout by freshman Nathan Hodge and a single by junior Chase Sodolak. The offense got rolling with a walk to Brandon Bishop and a single by fellow senior Caden Yorek. Junior Carson Kerbel’s RBI single ended the first-inning surge.
Waller tried a new pitcher in the second, but he was touched for a double by Yorek and an RBI single by Daniel.
“We came out this game with a lot more energy,” Daniel said. “Our bats have been kind of slow. So I think this game, we just talked before about we need to pick up our bats, let’s get some barrels going and find a way to score runs.”
The Tigers had more hits in their first two innings than they did in all of Tuesday’s game.
“It was nice to get the lead early and then get another one up and kind of put them on their heels,” Consol coach Ryan Lennerton said.
The big lead was more than enough for junior left-hander Hunter Bond, who allowed one hit in four innings, striking out six and walking two. Consol senior Cooper McKenzie, junior Kyle Collins and senior Cody Kingman each tossed an inning as the trio of right-handers struck out four, walked one and allowed two hits with one unearned run.
“We wanted to get those other guys on the mound tonight, and those five runs early was a good start for us,” Lennerton said.
The relievers had to be solid as Waller scored a pair of runs using hustle. Ryan Beaty walked and took advantage of the spacious room in foul territory by taking two bases on a wild pitch in the fifth inning. That allowed him to score on a groundout. Waller’s Zakhery Henson had a two-out double, and Cooper Samples followed with an infield hit that resulted in a throwing error. Consol’s lone miscue allowed Henson to score as Waller cut its deficit to 5-2.
Waller left fielder Brock Thorndale gave the visitors another shot in the arm by throwing out a runner trying to score with a perfect throw to end the fifth.
Consol’s offense, which had been so sharp for two innings, hit seven fly ball or popup outs in the third through fifth innings, but the Tigers hit the ball on the ground in the sixth and Waller threw it all over the park.
“We were able to put some pressure on them on the bases, too,” Lennerton said.
Consol had only two hits in the sixth, a leadoff double by senior Zach Haas off the third baseman’s glove and an infield single by junior Carson Kerbel. But the Tigers scored five runs, taking advantage of four errors and sending 10 batters to the plate.
“Starting off [district] with these two wins is going to help us a lot,” Daniel said. “We started off kind of slow early on in season, so I’m hoping these two wins in a row are going to help us go through district with the same energy and flow.”
Consol’s defense also robbed Waller of a hit when second baseman Hodge made a backhanded grab of a grounder, turning and throwing out the batter as he ended up almost where the shortstop typically plays.
A&M Consolidated 10, Waller 2
Waller 000 110 0 — 2 3 4
Consol 410 005 X — 10 10 1
Cade Faulkner, Garrett Kern (2), Brock Thorndale (6) and Luke Fourrier; Hunter Bond, Cooper McKenzie (5), Kyle Collins (6), Cody Kingman (7) and Chase Sodolak.
W — Bond. L — Faulkner.
2B — WALLER: Zakhery Henson. CONSOL: Caden York, Brodie Daniel, Zach Haas.
Leading hitters — CONSOL: Carson Kerbel 3-3, 2 RBIs; Daniel 2-3, 2 RBIs; Yorek 2-3; Sodolak 2-3, RBI.