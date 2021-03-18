A&M Consolidated baseball team uses four-run first to help put away Waller 10-2

The Tigers had more hits in their first two innings than they did in all of Tuesday’s game.

“It was nice to get the lead early and then get another one up and kind of put them on their heels,” Consol coach Ryan Lennerton said.

The big lead was more than enough for junior left-hander Hunter Bond, who allowed one hit in four innings, striking out six and walking two. Consol senior Cooper McKenzie, junior Kyle Collins and senior Cody Kingman each tossed an inning as the trio of right-handers struck out four, walked one and allowed two hits with one unearned run.

“We wanted to get those other guys on the mound tonight, and those five runs early was a good start for us,” Lennerton said.

The relievers had to be solid as Waller scored a pair of runs using hustle. Ryan Beaty walked and took advantage of the spacious room in foul territory by taking two bases on a wild pitch in the fifth inning. That allowed him to score on a groundout. Waller’s Zakhery Henson had a two-out double, and Cooper Samples followed with an infield hit that resulted in a throwing error. Consol’s lone miscue allowed Henson to score as Waller cut its deficit to 5-2.

