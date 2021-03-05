A&M Consolidated baseball team splits two games at Bombers Classic

The A&M Consolidated baseball team beat Hudson 7-2 and lost to Georgetown 6-3 in six innings Friday in the Brazos Valley Bombers Classic at Travis Field.

Consol’s Kyle Collins threw a complete game against Hudson, striking out five while allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk. Caden York went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Christian Letendre went 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs, one walk and one steal.

Against Georgetown, Nathan Hodge and Davis Harrell each went 1 for 2 with a double, a run scored and a walk. Hodge also had an RBI and a steal.

Consol will wrap up play at the Classic against Malakoff at 9 a.m. at Travis Field.

A&M Consolidated 7, Hudson 2

Hudson 200 000 0 — 2 7 0

Consol 102 022 X — 7 11 1

W — Kyle Collins. L — Delbert Graves.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Caden York 3-4, 2 RBIs, run; Christian Letendre 2-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, walk, steal; Brandon Bishop 2-3, run, walk, 3 steals; Ty Hodge 1-3, 3B, RBI, run, walk; Brodie Daniel 1-3, 2B, 2 runs, walk, steal. HUDSON — Carson Courtney 2-3, run; Remington Roff 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs.