A&M Consolidated baseball team rallies past Montgomery Lake Creek in seventh

Brodie Daniel’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning capped a five-run rally as the A&M Consolidated baseball team came back to beat Montgomery Lake Creek 10-9 on Saturday in the Brazos Valley Invitational at Tiger Field.
Consol’s Nathan Hodge, Cole Eckhardt and Davis Harrell each had two hits. Zach Haas had an RBI triple, and Christian Letendre had an RBI single. Brandon Bishop pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win.
The Tigers will compete in the Brazos Valley Bombers’ tournament beginning Thursday.
A&M Consolidated 10, Montgomery Lake Creek 9
Lake Creek 012 240 0 — 9 8 2
Consol 011 300 5 — 10 10 2
W — Brandon Bishop. L — Kole Johnson.