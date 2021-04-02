A&M Consolidated baseball team outlasts Rudder 2-1 in nine innings

The A&M Consolidated baseball team fought through a pitching duel to top crosstown foe Rudder 2-1 in nine innings Thursday night in District 19-5A action at Tiger Field.
Third baseman Caden Yorek delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly to center field in the ninth for the Tigers as pinch-runner Cole Eckhardt scored the winning run.
“It’s our first game going extra innings, so it definitely was different, but I knew each and every one of my teammates had my back and I had theirs,” Yorek said. “I knew we got the game.”
Consol was without head coach Ryan Lennerton this week due to COVID-19 protocols, but the Tigers still managed to sweep Rudder. With the win, Consol (10-8, 5-1) remained tied for first place in the district standings with Magnolia, which completed a sweep of Katy Paetow on Thursday.
“These guys, they’ve had a good week and I wanted to see them finish it,” Consol’s acting head coach Justin Garcia said. “We knew we needed to do this. Coach Lennerton, he trusted us, and this win was big. This puts us in good standing going into next week.”
Rudder starter Felipe Gonzalez allowed just one run on five hits over seven innings. Rudder coach Chase Sanford said it was tough not to finish off the victory for Gonzalez.
“Felipe pitched probably the game of his career,” Sanford said. “He was excellent. He could spot up the breaking ball. He was hitting spots with his fastball. His two-seam had good run. He shouldn’t have even had one run because we had an error behind him. It hurts.”
With the Rangers down to their last strike, Rudder first baseman Josh Hernandez singled up the middle to score pinch-runner EJ Ezar from third to tie the game at 1 in the top of the seventh.
Rudder had a chance to take the lead in the ninth but stranded a runner at third. In total, the Rangers left five runners in scoring position.
“We don’t blink,” Sanford said. “I was very proud of the way our guys fought. We clawed back and just refused to give in. We just couldn’t get a timely hit, and that’s extremely frustrating. We get guys in scoring position, and we can’t get them across.”
Like the Rangers, the Tigers struggled to push runners across the plate. Consol came through in the third as Yorek ripped a single into right-center field to score pinch-runner Wes Boedeker from third, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Consol left six runners in scoring position and had chances to win the game in the seventh and eighth innings before Yorek delivered in the ninth.
“If you look at the score, you’ll know how precious [runs] were,” Yorek said. “It was a close game until the end. I thought we had it, and unfortunately we gave up one to go into extras, but I knew we were going to pull it off.”
Rudder (10-9, 2-4) will play at Brenham next Tuesday. The Cubs dropped both games to College Station this week. The Rangers are tied for fifth place in the 19-5A standings, but Sanford said they’re still in control of their own destiny.
“This district, it’s a bear,” Sanford said. “There’s no off weeks. I think it’s one of the top two 5A districts in the state of Texas and probably the top 5A district in this region, so there’s a lot of really good baseball.”
Consol will square off against district co-leader Magnolia next week looking to extend its three-game winning streak in a pivotal series. The series opener is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday in Magnolia.
“The next two weeks are really big,” Garcia said. “We have Magnolia, and then I believe we go to Brenham after that. Two big opponents. This was good going into next week. Got the guys feeling good and we’re swinging it.”
A&M Consolidated 2, Rudder 1
Rudder 000 000 100 — 1 2 2
Consol 001 000 001 — 1 5 2
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Caden Yorek 1-3, 2 RBI; Brodie Daniel 1-3, 2B; Christian Letendre 1-3, 2B. RUDDER — Josh Hernandez 1-2, RBI; Logan Bosley 1-2, 2B.
Next: Consol at Magnolia, 7 p.m. Tuesday; Rudder at Brenham, 7 p.m. Tuesday
NOTES — In the teams’ JV doubleheader Wednesday, Consol won 6-4 and the teams finished the second game tied 4-4. Consol’s Corey Kingman threw 5 1/3 innings in Game 1, while Cullen Homeyer struck out three in relief, and Gage Dorris recorded the final two outs. Dorris also had a double, while Dalton Cordray had an RBI single and scored a run, and Bradley Boedeker, Cody Urso and Mo Foketi had hits for Consol. In Game 2, Clayton Ely had a hit for Consol, while Cordray had a sacrifice fly. Stryker Blevens started on the mound for the Tigers and struck out three over three innings.