A&M Consolidated baseball team outlasts Rudder 2-1 in nine innings

With the Rangers down to their last strike, Rudder first baseman Josh Hernandez singled up the middle to score pinch-runner EJ Ezar from third to tie the game at 1 in the top of the seventh.

Rudder had a chance to take the lead in the ninth but stranded a runner at third. In total, the Rangers left five runners in scoring position.

“We don’t blink,” Sanford said. “I was very proud of the way our guys fought. We clawed back and just refused to give in. We just couldn’t get a timely hit, and that’s extremely frustrating. We get guys in scoring position, and we can’t get them across.”

Like the Rangers, the Tigers struggled to push runners across the plate. Consol came through in the third as Yorek ripped a single into right-center field to score pinch-runner Wes Boedeker from third, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Consol left six runners in scoring position and had chances to win the game in the seventh and eighth innings before Yorek delivered in the ninth.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If you look at the score, you’ll know how precious [runs] were,” Yorek said. “It was a close game until the end. I thought we had it, and unfortunately we gave up one to go into extras, but I knew we were going to pull it off.”