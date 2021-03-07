A&M Consolidated baseball team loses to Malakoff 5-0

A&M Consolidated’s Hunter Bond threw five solid innings, but the Tigers couldn’t catch Malakoff in a 5-0 loss to wrap up play Saturday at the Brazos Valley Bombers Classic at Travis Field.

Bond limited Malakoff to one run on six hits. He struck out six and didn’t issue a walk.

Consol’s Brodie Daniel and Carson Kerbel each hit a triple.

Consol’s JV team lost to Katy Jordan 6-4 on Friday. Consol’s Dalton Cordray struck out four over three shutout innings of relief, while Bradley Boedeker, Clayton Ely, Mo Foketi and Ethan Buche had hits for the Tigers.

Malakoff 5, A&M Consolidated 0

Malakoff 100 004 0 — 5 8 0

Consol 000 000 0 — 0 3 2

W — Smith. L — Hunter Bond.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Brodie Daniel 1-1, 3B, walk; Carson Kerbel 1-3, 3B; Chase Sodolak 1-3; MALAKOFF — Benhardt 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, run, steal.