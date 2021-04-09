A&M Consolidated baseball team loses to Magnolia 5-1

The Tigers kept Magnolia (16-8, 7-1) quiet for two innings, but the Bulldogs added two more runs in the sixth, one off a single to right field with the bases loaded and another off a wild pitch. Consol’s Cooper McKenzie, who came in for Kyle Collins on the mound, got the Tigers out of the rocky inning by striking out Armstrong and stranding three runners.

McKenzie was Consol’s second pitching change in the sixth. The Tigers went through four pitchers with starting pitcher Cody Kingman going 4 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and allowing two runs.

“They’re aggressive fastball hitters so we mixed a little bit more tonight than we did on Tuesday,” Lennerton said. “We tried to throw them off with a breaking ball but they made good adjustments from Tuesday. They swung at more curveballs tonight so we threw more fastballs and the wind was blowing in so we felt that was an advantage, but they can hit so it’s a difficult game against those guys.”

Consol also managed only two hits.

Magnolia stayed a game ahead of Brenham (20-4, 6-2) which beat Rudder 10-0 in Navasota with the game moved because of weather concerns. Consol and College Station (15-6-2, 5-3) are tied for third. Consol will face Brenham next week with the first game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tiger Field.