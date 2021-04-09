A&M Consolidated baseball team loses to Magnolia 5-1

The A&M Consolidated baseball team hadn’t dropped a District 19-5A series until Friday night as Magnolia’s bats got hot early and didn’t let up in a 5-1 victory over the Tigers at Tiger Field.
“We’ve done a good job on Friday’s either finishing the sweep or getting a split and that was the first time we haven’t won on Friday,” Consol head coach Ryan Lennerton said. “We went to a lot of full-ball counts tonight and that’s not going to win many games against good teams.”
League-leading Magnolia got off to a 2-0 start in the first inning, loading the bases with starting pitcher Tyce Armstrong coming through with a two-run single. Consol answered back to make it 2-1 as Nathan Hodge ripped a single to right field, bringing home Brodie Daniel, who had walked and stole second.
But the Tigers (10-10, 5-3) comeback was short-lived as they continued to struggle on the mound and couldn’t find an answer for the Bulldogs’ tough lineup. Magnolia took advantage whenever it could and scored all of its runs with the bases loaded.
Lennerton said Consol’s defense has to compete better.
“Stuff happens, but those are situations where we need to be really good and we weren’t really good tonight,” Lennerton said.
Tyler Middleton, Armstrong and Kyle Beckstead filled the bases in the third inning with two singles and hit batsman, which set up another Magnolia run with Blake Casey’s single to left field. Consol did stop a pinch runner from scoring on Casey’s hit with a throw from Daniel to catcher Cole Eckhardt, giving a sigh of relief to the Tiger crowd.
The Tigers kept Magnolia (16-8, 7-1) quiet for two innings, but the Bulldogs added two more runs in the sixth, one off a single to right field with the bases loaded and another off a wild pitch. Consol’s Cooper McKenzie, who came in for Kyle Collins on the mound, got the Tigers out of the rocky inning by striking out Armstrong and stranding three runners.
McKenzie was Consol’s second pitching change in the sixth. The Tigers went through four pitchers with starting pitcher Cody Kingman going 4 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and allowing two runs.
“They’re aggressive fastball hitters so we mixed a little bit more tonight than we did on Tuesday,” Lennerton said. “We tried to throw them off with a breaking ball but they made good adjustments from Tuesday. They swung at more curveballs tonight so we threw more fastballs and the wind was blowing in so we felt that was an advantage, but they can hit so it’s a difficult game against those guys.”
Consol also managed only two hits.
Magnolia stayed a game ahead of Brenham (20-4, 6-2) which beat Rudder 10-0 in Navasota with the game moved because of weather concerns. Consol and College Station (15-6-2, 5-3) are tied for third. Consol will face Brenham next week with the first game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tiger Field.
“[District 19-5A] is tough,” Lennerton said. “We have to face [pitchers who can throw] 93, 94 mph next week so we have to forget about this and get ready for some guys who can really throw it.”