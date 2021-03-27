A&M Consolidated baseball team gets past College Station 4-1

The Cougars scored in the bottom of the first for an early 1-0 lead. Pitcher Blake Binderup hit a check-swing roller that got under a Consol fielder’s glove, allowing shortstop Mikey Elko to score from second base.

Consol starter Cody Kingman then worked out of a jam to strand the bases loaded in the second and keep the Tigers’ deficit at one run.

“Don’t take anything away from Cody Kingman tonight,” Consol coach Ryan Lennerton said. “He didn’t have his best stuff, but he got out of a jam there in the second inning with the bases loaded. He did a great job right there. That’s very gutsy.”

Binderup’s single proved to be the Cougars’ only hit as they left the bases loaded twice.

“They threw really well and were really tough and worked ahead and put us in some fight situations for most part of the night,” College Station coach Chris Litton said.

Consol had an opportune chance to score in the top of the third, but Binderup worked out of a bases-loaded situation to keep College Station ahead.

College Station chased Kingman in the bottom of the third by loading the bases with two outs. McKenzie got the Tigers out of the jam with a strikeout.