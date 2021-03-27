A&M Consolidated baseball team gets past College Station 4-1

The A&M Consolidated baseball team awards a “Big Game Hunter” belt to the Tigers’ MVP after victories.
Senior relief pitcher Cooper McKenzie earned the belt Friday night in Consol’s 4-1 win over rival College Station after he retired all 13 batters he faced in 4 1/3 innings of work, striking out five.
“I’ve been trying some new things, some sinkers, some sliders,” McKenzie said. “Everything just really fell into place tonight. It feels really good.”
The win was the Tigers’ first over the Cougars this season after dropping their two previous meetings, one in a nondistrict tournament game and the other in Tuesday’s first District 19-5A meeting.
“This one will always mean a little bit more,” Consol center fielder Brandon Bishop said. “We had a really big chip on our shoulder, because they beat us earlier this year in a tournament, and they beat us at our home place earlier this week, so we felt like we needed to return the favor, and we did a pretty good job of that.”
Bishop had the go-ahead hit for the Tigers in the top of the sixth inning, driving a two-run double down the right-field line to give Consol a 3-1 lead. Bishop advanced to third on a balk and scored on a passed ball.
“I knew I was going to get a fastball,” Bishop said. “They were coming at our whole lineup with a bunch of fastballs. I was sitting on a fastball, and I just got a good pitch to hit kind of up in the zone, right on the outside part of the plate, and I just drove it that way.”
The Cougars scored in the bottom of the first for an early 1-0 lead. Pitcher Blake Binderup hit a check-swing roller that got under a Consol fielder’s glove, allowing shortstop Mikey Elko to score from second base.
Consol starter Cody Kingman then worked out of a jam to strand the bases loaded in the second and keep the Tigers’ deficit at one run.
“Don’t take anything away from Cody Kingman tonight,” Consol coach Ryan Lennerton said. “He didn’t have his best stuff, but he got out of a jam there in the second inning with the bases loaded. He did a great job right there. That’s very gutsy.”
Binderup’s single proved to be the Cougars’ only hit as they left the bases loaded twice.
“They threw really well and were really tough and worked ahead and put us in some fight situations for most part of the night,” College Station coach Chris Litton said.
Consol had an opportune chance to score in the top of the third, but Binderup worked out of a bases-loaded situation to keep College Station ahead.
College Station chased Kingman in the bottom of the third by loading the bases with two outs. McKenzie got the Tigers out of the jam with a strikeout.
Consol tied the game in the fifth when third baseman Caden Yorek ripped a double that rolled to the left-center field fence, scoring Bishop from first. Bishop was fortunate to be aboard as his groundout to second was called back by the first-base umpire because Yorek was in the wrong on-deck circle after chasing a foul ball. Bishop then drew a walk.
The Tigers weren’t able to take the lead, though, as Cougars’ reliever Cole Broadus worked out of a jam and left the bases loaded.
College Station will face district co-leader Brenham next week beginning at home, while Consol will open its two games against Rudder at Ranger Field. Both games will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“This is a big win to have early on in the season and kind of moves the momentum towards your way,” Bishop said. “It’s a good feeling going into next week whenever you have a game like this.”
NOTES — Consol swept the JV doubleheader Thursday, beating College Station 11-1 and 10-8. Consol’s Ethan Dickson struck out eight over four innings to earn the win in Game 1 with Joaquin Costa, Clayton Ely, Dalton Cordray and Klayton Kurtz each collecting multiple hits and driving in runs. In Game 2, Gage Dorris struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings of relief for Consol, while Stryker Blevins and Gage Dorris each had two hits, and Cordray drove in two runs. Brad Boedeker also played well in the field for the Tigers.
Consol 4, College Station 1
Consol 000 013 0 — 4 7 0
College Station 100 000 0 — 1 1 0
W — Cooper McKenzie. L — Cole Broadus.