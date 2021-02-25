 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated baseball team drops tournament opener to Montgomery
A&M Consolidated baseball team drops tournament opener to Montgomery

The A&M Consolidated baseball team lost to Montgomery 6-4 in six innings in the Brazos Valley Invitational on Thursday at Tiger Field.

Consol’s Ty Hodge went 1 for 3 with a triple, RBI, run scored, walk and a steal. Cole Eckhardt and Caden Yorek each had a single and RBI for the Tigers, and Nathan Hodge had a single.

Consol will face College Station at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a nondistrict game at Tiger Field.

Montgomery 6, A&M Consolidated 4 (6 innings)

Montgomery 100 050 — 6 5 0

Consol 101 200 — 4 4 2

W — Lewis. L — Kyle Collins.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Ty Hodge 1-3, triple, RBI, run, walk, steal; Cole Eckhardt 1-2, RBI; Nathan Hodge 1-2, steal; Caden Yorek 1-3, RBI.

