A&M Consolidated baseball team drops tournament opener to Montgomery

The A&M Consolidated baseball team lost to Montgomery 6-4 in six innings in the Brazos Valley Invitational on Thursday at Tiger Field.
Consol’s Ty Hodge went 1 for 3 with a triple, RBI, run scored, walk and a steal. Cole Eckhardt and Caden Yorek each had a single and RBI for the Tigers, and Nathan Hodge had a single.
Consol will face College Station at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a nondistrict game at Tiger Field.
Montgomery 6, A&M Consolidated 4 (6 innings)
Montgomery 100 050 — 6 5 0
Consol 101 200 — 4 4 2
W — Lewis. L — Kyle Collins.
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Ty Hodge 1-3, triple, RBI, run, walk, steal; Cole Eckhardt 1-2, RBI; Nathan Hodge 1-2, steal; Caden Yorek 1-3, RBI.