A&M Consolidated baseball team drops opener at Oak Ridge
A&M Consolidated baseball team drops opener at Oak Ridge

CONROE — The A&M Consolidated baseball team lost to Conroe Oak Ridge 7-5 in the season opener for both teams Monday.

The Tigers, who scored all their runs in the fourth, were led by freshman Trace Meadows and senior Brandon Bishop who each had two hits. Brodie Daniel and Carson Kerbel also hit back-to-back doubles, with Daniel driving in two runs.

Oak Ridge won the JV game 8-4. Consol’s Ethan Dickson started on the mound and gave up two runs on no hits and four walks with six strikeouts over two innings. Mo Foketi and Brad Boedecker each had a hit for the Tigers.

