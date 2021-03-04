 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated baseball team drops opener at Bombers Classic
A&M Consolidated baseball team drops opener at Bombers Classic

The A&M Consolidated baseball team lost to Klein Cain 4-1 on Thursday in the Brazos Valley Bombers Classic at Travis Field.

Consol’s Chase Sodolak went 2 for 3, and Christian Letendre went 1 for 2 with an RBI and walk.

The Tigers will play two tournament games Friday against Hudson at 11:30 a.m. and Georgetown at 4:30 p.m.

Klein Cain 4, A&M Consolidated 1

Klein Cain 001 100 2 — 4 7 2

Consol 000 100 0 — 1 4 3

W — Fallowfield. L — Jack Hamilton.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Chase Sodolak 2-3; Christian Letendre 1-2, RBI, walk.

