A&M Consolidated baseball team drops opener at Bombers Classic

The A&M Consolidated baseball team lost to Klein Cain 4-1 on Thursday in the Brazos Valley Bombers Classic at Travis Field.
Consol’s Chase Sodolak went 2 for 3, and Christian Letendre went 1 for 2 with an RBI and walk.
The Tigers will play two tournament games Friday against Hudson at 11:30 a.m. and Georgetown at 4:30 p.m.
Klein Cain 4, A&M Consolidated 1
Klein Cain 001 100 2 — 4 7 2
Consol 000 100 0 — 1 4 3
W — Fallowfield. L — Jack Hamilton.
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Chase Sodolak 2-3; Christian Letendre 1-2, RBI, walk.
