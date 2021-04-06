A&M Consolidated baseball team drops district road game at Magnolia

MAGNOLIA — A&M Consolidated’s Caden Yorek had two hits, including a two-run single in the second, but Magnolia rallied for a 5-4 victory in District 19-5A baseball action Tuesday.

Nathan Hodge had two singles for Consol (10-9, 5-2), while Hunter Bond threw two shutout innings of relief. Brandon Bishop and Trace Meadows also scored runs for the Tigers.

Magnolia’s Cameron Nickens threw a complete game and had two hits as the Bulldogs (15-8, 6-1) edged in front of the Tigers for first place in the 19-5A standings.

The teams will play again Friday at Consol’s Tiger Field.

Magnolia 5, A&M Consolidated 5

Consol 130 000 0 — 4 6 2

Magnolia 202 010 X — 5 9 0

W —Cameron Nickens. L — Hamilton.