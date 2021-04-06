 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M Consolidated baseball team drops district road game at Magnolia
0 comments

A&M Consolidated baseball team drops district road game at Magnolia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MAGNOLIA — A&M Consolidated’s Caden Yorek had two hits, including a two-run single in the second, but Magnolia rallied for a 5-4 victory in District 19-5A baseball action Tuesday.

Nathan Hodge had two singles for Consol (10-9, 5-2), while Hunter Bond threw two shutout innings of relief. Brandon Bishop and Trace Meadows also scored runs for the Tigers.

Magnolia’s Cameron Nickens threw a complete game and had two hits as the Bulldogs (15-8, 6-1) edged in front of the Tigers for first place in the 19-5A standings.

The teams will play again Friday at Consol’s Tiger Field.

Magnolia 5, A&M Consolidated 5

Consol 130 000 0 — 4 6 2

Magnolia 202 010 X — 5 9 0

W —Cameron Nickens. L — Hamilton.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert