A&M Consolidated baseball team beats Rudder in first of two-game series
The A&M Consolidated baseball team rallied for a 3-1 District 19-5A victory at Rudder on Tuesday by scoring all its runs in the last two innings.

With the scored tied at 1, Consol’s Trace Meadows reached on a bunt single to start the seventh inning. He eventually scored on a throwing error, and Brodie Daniel’s sacrifice fly added an insurance run.

Consol’s Carson Kerbel had two hits, including a sixth-inning RBI double to score pinch hitter Zach Haas, who opened the inning with a double.

Consol’s Jack Hamilton pitched six innings for the victory with Cody Kingman pitching the seventh for a save as the Tigers (9-8, 4-1) moved into a tie for first place in 19-5A with Magnolia (13-8, 4-1) and Brenham (18-3, 4-1).

Chris Benevidez had three hits, including an RBI double in the fifth for Rudder (10-8 2-3).

The teams will play again at 7 p.m. Thursday at Tiger Field.

