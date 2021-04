The Texas A&M baseball team will play Texas State at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bobcats Ballpark

The Aggies (19-15, 3-9 SEC) will start sophomore left-hander Jonathan Childress (2-4, 4.41 earned run average) and the host Bobcats (15-18, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference) will counter with junior right-hander Trevis Sundgren (0-2, 5.89 ERA).

A&M has lost eight straight, coming off a sweep at the hands of Alabama in Southeastern Conference play. Texas State won two of three at Troy over the weekend in Sun Belt play.