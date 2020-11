Texas A&M’s football game at Auburn on Saturday will be at 11 a.m. and be televised by ESPN.

CBS picked Florida at Tennessee as its 2:30 p.m. game. The network had already decided to show Alabama at LSU at 7 p.m.

The rest of the SEC schedule that day is Arkansas at Missouri, 11 a.m. (SEC Network), Vanderbilt at Georgia, 3 p.m. (SEC Network) and South Carolina at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network).