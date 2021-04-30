A&M assistant Amy Wright hired at Oklahoma as associate head coach

Oklahoma has hired Texas A&M women’s basketball assistant Amy Wright as its associate head coach.

Wright, who played point guard for A&M head coach Gary Blair at Arkansas, has been on the Aggie staff for nine seasons. She worked primarily with the wings, handled in-bound plays and was the program’s recruiting coordinator.

She joins Jennie Baranczyk, who was hired last month to replace legendary OU head coach Sherri Coale who retired. Baranczyk spent the last nine seasons at Drake.

“Amy is energetic and relationship-driven with a great work ethic,” Baranczyk said in a school release. “She’s recruited elite players, knows this region and recruits nationally. Amy has the ability to develop and work with players to get them to the next level, and has also learned and worked with some of the elite defensive minds in the game.”

Wright, who started at Arkansas from 1999-2002, coached at South Florida, Western Kentucky, Cleveland State and Arizona State before coming to A&M. Wright, who is Arkansas’ all-time leader in assists with 717, was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.